Lahore lashed by heavy monsoon rain as PDMA issues new alert

Heavy rain accompanied by winds and lightning hit Lahore and parts of Punjab including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Narowal, and other areas.

The rainfall provided much-needed relief to residents from the hot and humid weather conditions.

Lakshmi Chowk, Gawalmandi, Qartaba Chowk, Davis Road, Islampura, Bund Road, Anarkali, Shalamar Garden, Model Town, Gulberg, Garden Town, and others experienced downpour.

Parts of Lahore saw waterlogging, with power outages reported as over 100 feeders tripped.

Punjab on High Alert amid Monsoon season

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued alerts and emergency instructions due to heavy rains affecting various cities in Punjab, including Lahore.

Provincial control rooms and district emergency operation centres are on high alert, with the PDMA's control room monitoring the rain situation 24/7. DG PDMA has ordered Rescue 1122 and other rescue agencies to have machinery and staff on standby to ensure the quick drainage of water from low-lying areas.