Lahore lashed by heavy monsoon rain as PDMA issues new alert

Heavy rain accompanied by winds and lightning hit Lahore and parts of Punjab including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Narowal, and other areas.
The rainfall provided much-needed relief to residents from the hot and humid weather conditions.
Lakshmi Chowk, Gawalmandi, Qartaba Chowk, Davis Road, Islampura, Bund Road, Anarkali, Shalamar Garden, Model Town, Gulberg, Garden Town, and others experienced downpour.
Parts of Lahore saw waterlogging, with power outages reported as over 100 feeders tripped.
The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued alerts and emergency instructions due to heavy rains affecting various cities in Punjab, including Lahore.
Provincial control rooms and district emergency operation centres are on high alert, with the PDMA's control room monitoring the rain situation 24/7. DG PDMA has ordered Rescue 1122 and other rescue agencies to have machinery and staff on standby to ensure the quick drainage of water from low-lying areas.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 12, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.50 and selling rate is 303.4 while British Pound rate is 355
for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 76.60 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.50
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|301.50
|303.4
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.60
|77.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.57
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.12
|40.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.85
|74.57
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|202.25
|204.25
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|26.5
|26.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|309.15
|311.65
