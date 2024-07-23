Here's how to get your Driving License and Learner Permit at home

Residents of Punjab get new service to receive their driving licenses and learner permits from the comfort of their homes. This latest step is in line with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's commitment to streamline procedures and enhance public convenience.

Get Your Punjab Driving License and Learner Permit at Home

Citizens can now apply for their driving licenses or learner permits through the official website.

The application process is designed to be straightforward, even for those who may not be very tech-savvy.

Apply via Punjab Police App

Punjab Police also launched app to facilitate these licensing services. Amara Athar, a key contributor to the app’s development, noted that it helps bring government services closer to the people.

Register Online

Access the DLIMS Punjab website.

Follow the outlined registration steps.

Fill out the required forms and upload the necessary documents.

Wait for confirmation and further instructions.

Punjab CM's approach aims to create a more efficient and user-friendly public service system. This new process for obtaining licenses reflects her commitment to improving the lives of Punjab’s residents.

Please visit DLIMS Punjab website or download the Punjab Police app to get these services.