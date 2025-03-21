Maryam Nawaz’s video with children at Masjid Nabawi goes viral

MADINAH – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s video with children at Masjid Nabawi has gone viral on the internet.

According to reports, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz arrived in Saudi Arabia for Umrah alongside Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Her father, Nawaz Sharif, bid her farewell from Jati Umra.

A video of her interaction with children at Masjid Nabawi has gone viral. Though the distant footage does not capture their words, facial expressions reveal a warm exchange.

In the video, she is seen speaking gently to the children, explaining something to them, while the children appear comfortable with her.

Maryam’s visit to the Kingdom comes as millions of Muslims are visiting holy cities to perform Umrah at sacred times of the year. She visited Saudi Arabia to play a pivotal role in provincial leadership and humanitarian concerns.

Before her departure, Maryam met her father Nawaz Sharif who offered prayers for her well-being and the safety of entire delegation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also in Saudi Arabia, and he interacts with top Saudi leadership. He wooed Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih and Mohammad Al-Tuwaijri in Jeddah, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to supporting Saudi investors.