NEPRA announces new electricity tariff after increasing rate by Rs7.5 per unit

ISLAMABAD – National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has notified a Rs7.50 hike per unit in electricity tariff, in another blow for inflation-weary people who are already paying record-high food and fuel prices.

NEPRA gave the final nod to the government’s request to increase basic power tariff by up to Rs7.50 per unit.

The power regulator sent the decision to the government for notification, and the new tariff will be applicable from July 1. Earlier, the government announced that lifeline customers will be exempted from the massive surge in power tariff.

Sharif-led government moved to jack up the electricity basic tariff to generate Rs600 billion, in line with demands of the IMF.

How much will your electricity bill cost this year after latest tariff hike?

With the latest tax hike, the base tariff moves up to almost Rs30 per unit, from the current national average base tariff of Rs24 per unit.

Besides the increase in base taxes, the federal government increased the duration of electricity's peak hours from July 1. The peak hours have been increased by two hours. Previously, they were from 6 pm to 10 pm, but now they will be from 5 pm to 11 pm.1 day ago

New taxes of power tariff and additional charges

100 Units per Month

If the government approves NEPRA’s suggestions, the power consumers using around 100 units per month will see a surge of around Rs500 in their bills as the base tariff has been increased from Rs13.4 per unit to Rs18.36 per unit for this slab. The minimum bill will be Rs1840.

200 Units per Month

Those using 200 power units and more will pay Rs1,000 more and the total bill will be increased from Rs3,700 to Rs4,700. For this slab, the base tariff will rise to 23.91 per unit.

300 Units per Month

People, who consume 300 units or more in a month will see their bills upto Rs8,000 or more.

400 Units per Month

Power consumers, who use slight usage of ACs and other appliances and used 400 or more units, will get a minimum bill of Rs12,300.

500 Units per Month

People using 500 power units or more will saw a huge surge in their electricity bills and will be up to Rs16,000.