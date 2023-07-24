Search

Pakistan

OGRA approves massive increase in gas prices

04:36 PM | 24 Jul, 2023
OGRA approves massive increase in gas prices
ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday approved an increase in tariff for consumers of the Sui Northern Gas and Sui Southern Gas days after approving whooping hike in electricity prices. 

Reports said the authority has nodded 50% hike for Sui Northern and 42% for Sui Sothern, increasing the per MMBtu rate by Rs415.55 and Rs417, respectively. 

Following the surge, the new prices for the Sui Northern consumers would reach Rs1,238.68/MMBtu and Rs1,350.68 for the Sui Southern. 

OGRA has sent the matter to the federal government for final decision as the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government is scrambling to meet the IMF conditional following the $3 billion loan agreement. 

If approved, the new tariff would come into effect from July 1 for all domestic, commercial and industrial consumers.

Last week, the federal cabinet approved a massive hike in electricity base tariff by Rs3.50 to Rs7.96 per unit.

