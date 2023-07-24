China resumes 15-day visa-free entry for two countries: Details inside

BEIJING - China is resuming its 15-day visa-free entry for citizens from two countries, it emerged on Sunday.
The Chinese authorities would allow visa-free entry for citizens of Singapore and Brunei from July 26, confirmed the embassies of both countries.
The development comes as Beijing opens up to the world following a strict travel restriction mechanism in the backdrop of the pandemic that crippled travel across the world.
The Chinese embassy to Singapore said citizens from Singapore will be able to enter China without a visa for 15 days if they are there for business, tourism, family visits, and transit.
The embassy stated that visas which have been issued to Singaporean citizens will still be valid and those that have been requested will be processed.
Singapore and China have long enjoyed strong economic ties and leaders of both nations have met recently as well.
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in March while Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong called on Chinese Premier Li Qiang while visiting Beijing in May.
Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a social media post that the resumption of the visa-free entry policy will facilitate people and business flows between our countries and pave the way for deeper bilateral cooperation.
Citizens from different countries already enjoy visa exemptions if they are visiting China for less than 30 days.
The development comes days after Singapore overtook Japan to clinch the title of having the world’s most powerful passport as per the Henley Passport Index.
Singapore passport allows holders visa-free entry to 192 destinations out of 227 in the world. Germany, Italy, and Spain were in second place, with their citizens being able to visit 190 global destinations.
Singapore, a vibrant city-state in Southeast Asia, captivates with its modernity and cultural diversity and is known for its efficient infrastructure and expensive real estate. The iconic Marina Bay Sands, picturesque Gardens by the Bay, and the bustling streets of Chinatown attract visitors from across the world. With a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation, Singapore entices visitors with its delectable cuisine, world-class shopping, and a harmonious blend of cultures.
KARACHI – US dollar continues to gain momentum against the Pakistani rupee in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.
During intra-day trading, the dollar was being traded at 288, as rupee sheds over Rs1.50.
Last week, the embattled rupee suffered back-to-back losses against the greenback as it slides down and was settled at 286.81 on Friday.
Money market pundits linked the downward trajectory of the rupee with a knee-jerk reaction as the government revoked several import restrictions on IMF demands, and the pressure stays on the rupee.
Rupee is expected to show gradual depreciation as the backlog created due to import curbs is now cleared.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,880.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Karachi
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Quetta
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Attock
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Multan
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.