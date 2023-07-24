China resumes 15-day visa-free entry for two countries: Details inside

BEIJING - China is resuming its 15-day visa-free entry for citizens from two countries, it emerged on Sunday.

The Chinese authorities would allow visa-free entry for citizens of Singapore and Brunei from July 26, confirmed the embassies of both countries.

The development comes as Beijing opens up to the world following a strict travel restriction mechanism in the backdrop of the pandemic that crippled travel across the world.

The Chinese embassy to Singapore said citizens from Singapore will be able to enter China without a visa for 15 days if they are there for business, tourism, family visits, and transit.

The embassy stated that visas which have been issued to Singaporean citizens will still be valid and those that have been requested will be processed.

Singapore and China have long enjoyed strong economic ties and leaders of both nations have met recently as well.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in March while Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong called on Chinese Premier Li Qiang while visiting Beijing in May.

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a social media post that the resumption of the visa-free entry policy will facilitate people and business flows between our countries and pave the way for deeper bilateral cooperation.

Citizens from different countries already enjoy visa exemptions if they are visiting China for less than 30 days.

The development comes days after Singapore overtook Japan to clinch the title of having the world’s most powerful passport as per the Henley Passport Index.

Singapore passport allows holders visa-free entry to 192 destinations out of 227 in the world. Germany, Italy, and Spain were in second place, with their citizens being able to visit 190 global destinations.

