Search

Immigration

China resumes 15-day visa-free entry for two countries: Details inside

Web Desk 04:59 PM | 24 Jul, 2023
China resumes 15-day visa-free entry for two countries: Details inside

BEIJING - China is resuming its 15-day visa-free entry for citizens from two countries, it emerged on Sunday. 

The Chinese authorities would allow visa-free entry for citizens of Singapore and Brunei from July 26, confirmed the embassies of both countries. 

The development comes as Beijing opens up to the world following a strict travel restriction mechanism in the backdrop of the pandemic that crippled travel across the world.

The Chinese embassy to Singapore said citizens from Singapore will be able to enter China without a visa for 15 days if they are there for business, tourism, family visits, and transit.

The embassy stated that visas which have been issued to Singaporean citizens will still be valid and those that have been requested will be processed. 

Singapore and China have long enjoyed strong economic ties and leaders of both nations have met recently as well.  

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in March while Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong called on Chinese Premier Li Qiang while visiting Beijing in May. 

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a social media post that the resumption of the visa-free entry policy will facilitate people and business flows between our countries and pave the way for deeper bilateral cooperation.

Citizens from different countries already enjoy visa exemptions if they are visiting China for less than 30 days.

The development comes days after Singapore overtook Japan to clinch the title of having the world’s most powerful passport as per the Henley Passport Index.

Singapore passport allows holders visa-free entry to 192 destinations out of 227 in the world. Germany, Italy, and Spain were in second place, with their citizens being able to visit 190 global destinations.

Singapore, a vibrant city-state in Southeast Asia, captivates with its modernity and cultural diversity and is known for its efficient infrastructure and expensive real estate. The iconic Marina Bay Sands, picturesque Gardens by the Bay, and the bustling streets of Chinatown attract visitors from across the world. With a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation, Singapore entices visitors with its delectable cuisine, world-class shopping, and a harmonious blend of cultures.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Nine killed in plane crash: Details inside

05:15 PM | 24 Jul, 2023

Turkey considering visa-free entry with this Asian country

10:29 PM | 22 Jul, 2023

Personal Visit Visa: Here's how you can be invited for Umrah now

09:45 PM | 22 Jul, 2023

Europe's famous party destination bans cruise ships: Details inside

01:07 AM | 22 Jul, 2023

No one to lose job, Aviation minister reveals details of Islamabad airport outsourcing

12:40 AM | 22 Jul, 2023

US passport holders' hassle free entry to Europe likely to affect: Here's how

04:45 PM | 20 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Twitter changes its bird logo to “X”

06:10 PM | 24 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 24 July 2023

09:02 AM | 24 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Dollar further moves up against rupee in interbank market

KARACHI – US dollar continues to gain momentum against the Pakistani rupee in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.

During intra-day trading, the dollar was being traded at 288, as rupee sheds over Rs1.50.

Last week, the embattled rupee suffered back-to-back losses against the greenback as it slides down and was settled at 286.81 on Friday.

Money market pundits linked the downward trajectory of the rupee with a knee-jerk reaction as the government revoked several import restrictions on IMF demands, and the pressure stays on the rupee.

Rupee is expected to show gradual depreciation as the backlog created due to import curbs is now cleared.

More to follow…

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 24, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,880.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (24 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Karachi PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Islamabad PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Peshawar PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Quetta PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Sialkot PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Attock PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Gujranwala PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Jehlum PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Multan PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Bahawalpur PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Gujrat PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Nawabshah PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Chakwal PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Hyderabad PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Nowshehra PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Sargodha PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Faisalabad PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Mirpur PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: