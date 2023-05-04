Search

Immigration

Expats can now get Dubai's license without driving classes: Here are the details

Web Desk 04:26 PM | 4 May, 2023
DUBAIA - Authoritities in Dubai have relaxed the tough conditions which had to be fulfilled for getting the driver's license in a major relief to the expat community in the emirate.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced an initiative “Golden Chance,” permitting them to get a new driving license without attending driving classes.

Through the initiative, the applicants can get a direct road test via RTA’s website and citizens from developing countries can take the benefit under the scheme. 

Earlier, internationals from non-approved countries like Pakistan were required to take driving classes and tests to be eligible for swapping driving licenses for local ones. Under the Golden Chance, they can get the license by only taking theory and road tests.

Moreover, the approved countries can swap their licenses by simply visiting RTA website. These countries include developed states like Hong Kong, Denmark, Ireland, France, Canada, the US, South Africa, the UK, etc.

On the other hand, internationals from certain countries like Lithuania and Greece must give up their foreign licenses to get the driving license for Dubai.

As far as the fee for driving license is concerned, it is 100 AED for learning permit for motorcycles, light vehicles, light automatic vehicle. Moreover, to get learning permit for light buses, heavy buses, light equipment, heavy equipment, and heavy vehicles, 200 AED have to be paid.

Moreover, 200 AED have to be paid for opening a traffic file while the electronic eye test at the Eye Test Centres costs somewhere between 140 AED and 180 AED.

The required documents for getting the license are mentioned on the RTA website which include  original Emirates ID, Copy of the diplomatic passport (if applicable), copy of the company's trade license (if applicable) besides other documents.

Meanwhile, for People of Determination, copy of the certificate of transfer to the doctor issued by the Licensing Agency is also needed.

