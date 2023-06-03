This airline is offering free Wi-Fi access to all including economy class passengers

YISHUN - Singapore Airlines (SIA) is set to enhance its inflight experience by offering free unlimited Wi-Fi access to all passengers, regardless of their class of travel.
Starting from July 1, anyone flying with SIA can enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi access. To avail of this service, passengers are required to be members of SIA's frequent flyer program, KrisFlyer, which they can sign up for onboard or online before their flight at no cost.
Currently, SIA provides free Wi-Fi in its Suites, first class, business class, and to its PPS Club members. Premium economy and economy class passengers also receive complimentary Wi-Fi, albeit for limited durations of three hours and two hours respectively; however, beginning in July, all customers will have unrestricted access to the inflight Wi-Fi service.
For those traveling with SIA before July, options for Wi-Fi access include purchasing three-hour or one-hour plans for $8.99 and $3.99 respectively. Alternatively, passengers can opt for full-flight access at a cost of $15.99 to enjoy seamless travel and buffering. It is important to note that Wi-Fi is not available on seven of SIA's Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft.
To enjoy the free inflight Wi-Fi service starting July 1, customers must enter their KrisFlyer membership details when booking their flights or during check-in.
Although SIA assures a reliable internet connection, the speed may vary based on the number of users, the activities passengers engage in, weather conditions, satellite coverage, and territorial regulations.
There are several advantages of having Wi-Fi on a flight. For instance, in-flight Wi-Fi allows passengers to access emails, browse websites, and stay in touch with friends, family, or colleagues. Moreover, passengers can work on important tasks or even attend virtual meetings while flying.
For those who prefer fun, in-flight Wi-Fi opens up a world of entertainment options and passengers can stream movies, TV shows, or music, play games and read e-books.
One of the most important advantages is that passengers can utilize in-flight Wi-Fi to research their destination, make hotel or restaurant reservations, book transportation, or plan activities for their upcoming trip.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 03, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|298.9
|302.15
|Euro
|EUR
|321
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|380
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|82
|83
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80
|81.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.24
|766.24
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|228
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.18
|40.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.16
|41.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.39
|36.74
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.05
|936.05
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.16
|175.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|740.5
|748.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.37
|79.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
