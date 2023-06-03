This airline is offering free Wi-Fi access to all including economy class passengers

YISHUN - Singapore Airlines (SIA) is set to enhance its inflight experience by offering free unlimited Wi-Fi access to all passengers, regardless of their class of travel.

Starting from July 1, anyone flying with SIA can enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi access. To avail of this service, passengers are required to be members of SIA's frequent flyer program, KrisFlyer, which they can sign up for onboard or online before their flight at no cost.

Currently, SIA provides free Wi-Fi in its Suites, first class, business class, and to its PPS Club members. Premium economy and economy class passengers also receive complimentary Wi-Fi, albeit for limited durations of three hours and two hours respectively; however, beginning in July, all customers will have unrestricted access to the inflight Wi-Fi service.

For those traveling with SIA before July, options for Wi-Fi access include purchasing three-hour or one-hour plans for $8.99 and $3.99 respectively. Alternatively, passengers can opt for full-flight access at a cost of $15.99 to enjoy seamless travel and buffering. It is important to note that Wi-Fi is not available on seven of SIA's Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft.

To enjoy the free inflight Wi-Fi service starting July 1, customers must enter their KrisFlyer membership details when booking their flights or during check-in.

Although SIA assures a reliable internet connection, the speed may vary based on the number of users, the activities passengers engage in, weather conditions, satellite coverage, and territorial regulations.

There are several advantages of having Wi-Fi on a flight. For instance, in-flight Wi-Fi allows passengers to access emails, browse websites, and stay in touch with friends, family, or colleagues. Moreover, passengers can work on important tasks or even attend virtual meetings while flying.

For those who prefer fun, in-flight Wi-Fi opens up a world of entertainment options and passengers can stream movies, TV shows, or music, play games and read e-books.

One of the most important advantages is that passengers can utilize in-flight Wi-Fi to research their destination, make hotel or restaurant reservations, book transportation, or plan activities for their upcoming trip.