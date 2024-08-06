Taiwan opens up hospitality sector to international students

TAIPEI - In a major reief for foreigners, Taiwan has unveiled new measures to allow international students to take up mid-level jobs in the hospitality industry.
As of late August, students holding an associate's degree or higher will be eligible to work in hotels, motels, and other lodging establishments in roles such as housekeeping, cleaning, and reservations which would help them to improve their finances also.
The move, announced on Tuesday, would also address the labour shortage which is estimated to be 400,000 workers by 2030.
By expanding job opportunities to include hands-on roles, Taiwan hopes to encourage foreign students to remain in the country after graduation.
Previously, international students were only permitted to hold management or supervisory positions in the hospitality sector. The new policy, which requires employers to have a valid hotel or hostel registration, is expected to come into effect by the end of August, with a minimum starting salary of NT$30,000 (US$917) per month.
This policy change marks a major departure from Taiwan’s stance regarding international talent, as the country seeks to lessen the impact of its worsening labour shortage.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 6, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 303.65 and selling rate was 305.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.5 for buying, and 358.50 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.50 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.75.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.30
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|303.65
|305.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|358.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.50
|76.40
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.15
|206.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36.00
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.00
|917.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.40
|204.40
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.60
|26.90
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
