Taiwan opens up hospitality sector to international students

TAIPEI - In a major reief for foreigners, Taiwan has unveiled new measures to allow international students to take up mid-level jobs in the hospitality industry.

As of late August, students holding an associate's degree or higher will be eligible to work in hotels, motels, and other lodging establishments in roles such as housekeeping, cleaning, and reservations which would help them to improve their finances also.

The move, announced on Tuesday, would also address the labour shortage which is estimated to be 400,000 workers by 2030.

By expanding job opportunities to include hands-on roles, Taiwan hopes to encourage foreign students to remain in the country after graduation.

Previously, international students were only permitted to hold management or supervisory positions in the hospitality sector. The new policy, which requires employers to have a valid hotel or hostel registration, is expected to come into effect by the end of August, with a minimum starting salary of NT$30,000 (US$917) per month.

This policy change marks a major departure from Taiwan’s stance regarding international talent, as the country seeks to lessen the impact of its worsening labour shortage.