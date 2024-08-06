Search

Immigration

Taiwan opens up hospitality sector to international students

Web Desk
02:04 PM | 6 Aug, 2024
Taiwan opens up hospitality sector to international students

TAIPEI - In a major reief for foreigners, Taiwan has unveiled new measures to allow international students to take up mid-level jobs in the hospitality industry.

As of late August, students holding an associate's degree or higher will be eligible to work in hotels, motels, and other lodging establishments in roles such as housekeeping, cleaning, and reservations which would help them to improve their finances also. 

The move, announced on Tuesday, would also address the labour shortage which is estimated to be 400,000 workers by 2030.

 By expanding job opportunities to include hands-on roles, Taiwan hopes to encourage foreign students to remain in the country after graduation.

Previously, international students were only permitted to hold management or supervisory positions in the hospitality sector. The new policy, which requires employers to have a valid hotel or hostel registration, is expected to come into effect by the end of August, with a minimum starting salary of NT$30,000 (US$917) per month.

This policy change marks a major departure from Taiwan’s stance regarding international talent, as the country seeks to lessen the impact of its worsening labour shortage.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

02:38 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Germany increases proof of funds requirement for international ...

02:04 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Taiwan opens up hospitality sector to international students

01:49 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Top UAE airline cancels flights to Israel

12:38 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Sri Lanka suspends e-visa issuance: Here’s why

05:52 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

Pakistani court imposes fine on UAE carrier: Here's why

05:43 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

This country has stopped issuing visas but for limited time: Details ...

Immigration

07:51 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

Chinese to visit Pakistan visa-free starting this month, confirms PM ...

07:37 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

Visa free entry for India, Afghanistan? Interior ministry addresses ...

08:06 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

Canada plans reducing entry of temporary residents, confirms minister

07:44 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

Pakistan to allow Iraqi nationals visa-free entry: Details inside

04:50 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

This airport has tightened boarding rules for passengers: Details ...

01:46 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

Anti-immigration protests shake up UK with multiple casualties: ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:31 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Paris Olympics: Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem reaches final of javelin throw competition

Gold & Silver

02:39 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Gold prices drop in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 6 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 6, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 303.65 and selling rate was 305.65.

British Pound rate moved down to 356.5 for buying, and 358.50 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.50 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.75.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.30 280.55
Euro EUR 303.65  305.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5  358.50 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.50  76.40
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.75 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 184 185
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.15 206.15
China Yuan CNY 38.40 38.80
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36.00
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.00 917.00
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.40 204.40
Swedish Krona SEK 26.60 26.90
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Baht THB 7.50 7.65

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: