Gold prices drop in Pakistan; check latest rates

KARACH – Gold registered decline in its prices for second consecutive day on Tuesday amid dip in global gold prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price decreased by Rs500 to settle at Rs256,000.

Similarly, the price of the 10-gram gold decreased by Rs428 to reach Rs219,479.

The price of the precious commodity also dropped in international market as per ounce price plunged by $17 to reach $2,410.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged in Pakistan as per tola price stood at Rs2,900 and 10-gram was traded at Rs2,486.28 without any change.

A day earlier, per tola gold price decreased by Rs300 to settle at Rs256,500. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dipped by Rs258 to settle at Rs219,907.