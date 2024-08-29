UAE offers discounted flights for illegal residents using visa amnesty

DUBAI- The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is set to offer discounted flight tickets to illegal residents who take advantage of a new visa amnesty program and choose to leave the country.

The development was confirmed by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) as negotiations are underway with airlines including Emirates, Etihad, and Air Arabia to facilitate those wishing to leave the emirate.

The amnesty program, running from September 1 to October 30, 2024, covers all visa types, including tourist and expired residency visas. Individuals born without documentation and those who have absconded from their sponsors can also apply to regularize their status.

It bears mentioning that the program does not apply to those who entered the country illegally.

As part of the amnesty, the ICP has assured that there would be no overstay fines or exit fees for participants. Moreover, those who choose to leave the UAE under this program will not face an entry ban, allowing them to return with the appropriate visa at any time.

The ICP also confirmed successful meetings with airline representatives to discuss fare reductions, with airlines agreeing to offer lower ticket prices for participants in the amnesty program.

As far as seeking an exit permit is concerned, for those already on record with biometric fingerprinting, the process to leave the UAE involves submitting an online application for a departure permit, which will be issued directly.

On the other hand, those without biometrics on record will need to visit designated centers (for individuals aged 15 and above) to complete fingerprinting procedures before receiving their exit permit.

Biometric fingerprinting centers are available in Abu Dhabi at Al Dhafra, Suwaihan, Al Mqam, and Al Shahama. In Dubai, services are provided at the GDRFA center in Al Awir. Residents in Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah must visit their respective service centers, Khaleej Times reported.

It is to be clarified that participants will be issued an exit pass valid for 14 days. Visa violators who settle their status within this period will face no administrative restrictions, allowing for future re-entry to the UAE with valid visas. However, if departure does not occur within the 14-day grace period, all previous fines and restrictions will be automatically reinstated.