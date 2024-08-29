Search

Immigration

UAE offers discounted flights for illegal residents using visa amnesty

Web Desk
08:21 PM | 29 Aug, 2024
UAE offers discounted flights for illegal residents using visa amnesty

DUBAI- The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is set to offer discounted flight tickets to illegal residents who take advantage of a new visa amnesty program and choose to leave the country.

The development was confirmed by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) as negotiations are underway with airlines including Emirates, Etihad, and Air Arabia to facilitate those wishing to leave the emirate.

The amnesty program, running from September 1 to October 30, 2024, covers all visa types, including tourist and expired residency visas. Individuals born without documentation and those who have absconded from their sponsors can also apply to regularize their status.

It bears mentioning that the program does not apply to those who entered the country illegally.

As part of the amnesty, the ICP has assured that there would be no overstay fines or exit fees for participants. Moreover, those who choose to leave the UAE under this program will not face an entry ban, allowing them to return with the appropriate visa at any time.

The ICP also confirmed successful meetings with airline representatives to discuss fare reductions, with airlines agreeing to offer lower ticket prices for participants in the amnesty program.

As far as seeking an exit permit is concerned, for those already on record with biometric fingerprinting, the process to leave the UAE involves submitting an online application for a departure permit, which will be issued directly.

On the other hand, those without biometrics on record will need to visit designated centers (for individuals aged 15 and above) to complete fingerprinting procedures before receiving their exit permit.

Biometric fingerprinting centers are available in Abu Dhabi at Al Dhafra, Suwaihan, Al Mqam, and Al Shahama. In Dubai, services are provided at the GDRFA center in Al Awir. Residents in Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah must visit their respective service centers, Khaleej Times reported.

It is to be clarified that participants will be issued an exit pass valid for 14 days. Visa violators who settle their status within this period will face no administrative restrictions, allowing for future re-entry to the UAE with valid visas. However, if departure does not occur within the 14-day grace period, all previous fines and restrictions will be automatically reinstated.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

08:35 PM | 29 Aug, 2024

Finland set to grant permanent residency to international students: ...

08:21 PM | 29 Aug, 2024

UAE offers discounted flights for illegal residents using visa ...

03:15 PM | 29 Aug, 2024

Canada ends relaxation for work permit in massive immigration ...

08:35 PM | 28 Aug, 2024

Not processing all student visa applications, German embassy tells ...

08:01 PM | 28 Aug, 2024

Indian students stage protests in Canada over immigration changes: ...

12:42 PM | 28 Aug, 2024

Ireland records highest migration increase since 2007: Details inside

Immigration

09:29 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

Airline mistakenly sells first-class tickets at massive discount: ...

03:50 PM | 27 Aug, 2024

Aviation minister reveals date of operation for Gwadar International ...

08:34 PM | 27 Aug, 2024

China launches direct flight from Islamabad: Here's complete schedule

02:42 PM | 27 Aug, 2024

Australia introduces cap on international students in latest move

09:17 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

PIA cracks down against in-flight photography: Here's what to avoid

03:36 PM | 27 Aug, 2024

US judge blocks Biden's major immigration initiative: Details inside

Advertisement

Latest

08:35 PM | 29 Aug, 2024

Finland set to grant permanent residency to international students: Details inside

Gold & Silver

01:22 PM | 29 Aug, 2024

Gold rates in Pakistan dropped by Rs2,200 despite global surge

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 29 August 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 29, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 278.5 for buying and 280.2 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.

British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.5 280.2
Euro EUR 309.4 311.89
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 368.70
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.23
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.90 74.43
Australian Dollar AUD 186.93 189.18
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: