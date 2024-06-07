Search

Immigration

Japan to implement Foreign Workforce Development Program: Details inside

Web Desk
03:50 PM | 7 Jun, 2024
TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced on Thursday that the government was devising a plan to impose an upper limit on the number of individuals covered by a proposed three-year foreign workforce development initiative.

In response to severe labor shortages across various domestic industries, the government aims to nurture less-skilled foreign workers into type-1 specified skilled workers, permitting them to work in Japan for up to five years.

Under the proposed plan, those who demonstrate increased proficiency may qualify as type-2 workers, granting them the opportunity to reside in the country indefinitely alongside their family members.

Under the initiative, less skilled foreign workers will be accepted only by sectors where specified skilled workers are allowed to take jobs.

During a House of Councillors Judicial Affairs Committee session, Prime Minister Kishida clarified that his administration does not intend to implement an immigration policy that involves admitting a large influx of foreigners into Japan without time limitations, emphasizing the government's commitment to preserving the nation's identity, Nippon reported.

To initiate the new program, the government and ruling bloc aim to revise relevant laws, including the immigration control and refugee recognition law, by next week. These revisions are crucial for the successful launch and implementation of the proposed foreign workforce development initiative.

It is to be highlighted that the government of Japan is facing a severe birth crisis which has prompted it to relax its policies and to welcome more immigrants.

The number of foreigners in Japan has peaked as the country grapples with the challenges of the labor crisis amid a growing economy.  As far as the official figures are concerned, the number of foreign nationals residing in Japan hit a record high of over 3.4 million in 2023.

Not only that, employment-related visas also witnessed significant growth amid the country's efforts to address its acute labor shortage and address the concerns of the business community.

Figures quoted by the Immigration Services Agency imply that as of the end of December 2023, 3,410,992 foreign nationals resided in Japan, up 10.9% from the previous year to mark a record high for the second consecutive year.  

Details confirm that the number of specified skilled workers jumped 59.2% to around 208,000, while trainees under Japan's technical internship program grew 24.5% to around 404,000 to reach the record high level marked in 2019 before the pandemic, Japan Times reported.

It bears mentioning that though Japan's economy is growing, the country is facing multiple challenges to sustain it without the required workforce.

Recently, the country also explored the option of revoking the permanent residence permits of foreigners who fail to pay taxes or social security contributions in Japan - a move that invited criticism.

Immigration

