Immigration

UAE discontinues 3 month visit visa: Details inside

03:25 PM | 19 Oct, 2023
DUBAI - The authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have ceased the issuance of three-month visit visas, it emerged on Thursday. 

A Federal Authority For Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) official also confirmed the development and said the three-month entry permit was available a few months ago, but it can not be granted anymore. 

It bears mentioning that visitors to the UAE can come on a 30- or 60-day visa and travel agencies can issue them.

The development was also confirmed by travel agents who said the option to request a three-month visit visa is unavailable on the portal they use to issue permits, Khaleej Times reported.

The three-month visit visa was discontinued during the COVID-19 pandemic but was made available again as a leisure visa in May which facilitated thousands of people. 

The immigration authorities in Dubai issue the 90-day visa to visitors who are first-degree relatives of residents and residents can bring their parents or relatives on the three-month scheme.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), located in the Middle East, is a country known for its modernity and rich cultural heritage. Comprising seven emirates, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the UAE boasts iconic landmarks, luxurious resorts, and a vibrant cosmopolitan lifestyle.

With a thriving economy fueled by industries like finance, tourism, and oil, the UAE offers a blend of traditional Arab traditions and forward-thinking progress. Visitors can explore stunning architecture, indulge in world-class shopping, and experience the warm hospitality of the Emirati people.

