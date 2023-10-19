UAE discontinues 3 month visit visa: Details inside

DUBAI - The authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have ceased the issuance of three-month visit visas, it emerged on Thursday.

A Federal Authority For Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) official also confirmed the development and said the three-month entry permit was available a few months ago, but it can not be granted anymore.

It bears mentioning that visitors to the UAE can come on a 30- or 60-day visa and travel agencies can issue them.

The development was also confirmed by travel agents who said the option to request a three-month visit visa is unavailable on the portal they use to issue permits, Khaleej Times reported.

The three-month visit visa was discontinued during the COVID-19 pandemic but was made available again as a leisure visa in May which facilitated thousands of people.

The immigration authorities in Dubai issue the 90-day visa to visitors who are first-degree relatives of residents and residents can bring their parents or relatives on the three-month scheme.

