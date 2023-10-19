UAE discontinues 3 month visit visa: Details inside

DUBAI - The authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have ceased the issuance of three-month visit visas, it emerged on Thursday.
A Federal Authority For Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) official also confirmed the development and said the three-month entry permit was available a few months ago, but it can not be granted anymore.
It bears mentioning that visitors to the UAE can come on a 30- or 60-day visa and travel agencies can issue them.
The development was also confirmed by travel agents who said the option to request a three-month visit visa is unavailable on the portal they use to issue permits, Khaleej Times reported.
The three-month visit visa was discontinued during the COVID-19 pandemic but was made available again as a leisure visa in May which facilitated thousands of people.
The immigration authorities in Dubai issue the 90-day visa to visitors who are first-degree relatives of residents and residents can bring their parents or relatives on the three-month scheme.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 19, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|293.1
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|341.6
|345
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|735.94
|743.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.98
|38.38
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.28
|39.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.47
|1.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|894.58
|903.58
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.08
|59.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.88
|166.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.74
|726.74
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.49
|77.19
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|200
|202
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.47
|25.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.55
|310.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.68
|7.83
KARACHI - Per tola price of 24-karat gold on Thursday surged to Rs217,700 while price of 10 grams gold also went up accordingly.
Here's gold rate in Pakistan today:
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Karachi
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Quetta
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Attock
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Multan
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,700
|PKR 2,380
