Pakistan

PM&DC announces registration date NRE Step II Medical & Dental Examination 2023

03:11 PM | 19 Oct, 2023
PM&DC announces registration date NRE Step II Medical & Dental Examination 2023
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) has announced registration date for National Registration Examination (NRE) Step-II (Medical & Dental) examination for foreign medical graduates.

“The PM&DC Exam Registration Portal of National Registration Examination (NRE) Step-II (Medical & Dental) examination will be opened from Monday 23rd October to 7th November 2023 (15 Days),” it said in a notification.

It said that the NRE Step-II Clinical Skills Examination will be conducted as per the following schedule:

NRE Step-II Medical (CSE) will be held on 9, 10, 16 and 17 December, 2023 while NRE Step-II Dental (CSE) will be conducted on 9 and 10 December.  

The council said it had decided not to change the approved passing percentage of the NRE Examination Step I & II.

The approved syllabus and curriculum of NRE Step-I &II is already available on the PM&DC official website.

However, in order to facilitate the candidates, the council has removed the bar on the number of attempts for the NRE-II.

“Candidates who have successfully passed their NRE/ NLE (Step-I) Medical & Dental Examination are directed to register through PM&DC official website,” read the notification.  

