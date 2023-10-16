When will MDCAT 2023 be retaken in Sindh, KP?

KARACHI – Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwas have proposed a date for conducting retake of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test after the results of previous tests were called off due to cheating controversy.

Reports circulating on social media say the Khyber Medical University from KP and DOW University of Health Sciences from Sindh have proposed November 19, 2023, for reconducting the test.

Last week, caretaker Sindh government decided to re-conduct the MDCAT 2023 again as previous medical test exam was hit by cheating controversy.

Caretaker Chief Minister Maqbool Baqar said that the MDCAT retake will be held by Dow University of Health Sciences, adding that date for the test will be announced.

Earlier, the MDCAT 2023 was conducted on September 10 but a huge number of candidates raised concerns over massive cheating during the entrance exam. Some of them had also asked the authorities to re-take the test to ensure transparency in the admission process.

Previously, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) ordered the reconduct of MDCAT 2023 examinations within six weeks across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after cheating scandal emerged after the test was conducted last month.

“The Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) conducted on September 10th, 2023, is cancelled and shall be re-taken within 06-week’ time in order to ensure timely admission into the medical institution,” read the verdict, which was reserved last month.

The high court remarked that Khyber Medical University (KMU) shall conduct a fair and transparent test in accordance with codal formalities and the Provincial government will provide security through District Administration and police.