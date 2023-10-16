  

Search

Pakistan

When will MDCAT 2023 be retaken in Sindh, KP?

06:45 PM | 16 Oct, 2023
When will MDCAT 2023 be retaken in Sindh, KP?
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwas have proposed a date for conducting retake of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test after the results of previous tests were called off due to cheating controversy.

 Reports circulating on social media say the Khyber Medical University from KP and DOW University of Health Sciences from Sindh have proposed November 19, 2023, for reconducting the test. 

Last week, caretaker Sindh government decided to re-conduct the MDCAT 2023 again as previous medical test exam was hit by cheating controversy. 

Caretaker Chief Minister Maqbool Baqar said that the MDCAT retake will be held by Dow University of Health Sciences, adding that date for the test will be announced. 

Earlier, the MDCAT 2023 was conducted on September 10 but a huge number of candidates raised concerns over massive cheating during the entrance exam. Some of them had also asked the authorities to re-take the test to ensure transparency in the admission process. 

Previously, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) ordered the reconduct of MDCAT 2023 examinations within six weeks across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after cheating scandal emerged after the test was conducted last month. 

“The Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) conducted on September 10th, 2023, is cancelled and shall be re-taken within 06-week’ time in order to ensure timely admission into the medical institution,” read the verdict, which was reserved last month. 

The high court remarked that Khyber Medical University (KMU) shall conduct a fair and transparent test in accordance with codal formalities and the Provincial government will provide security through District Administration and police.

Sindh announces retake of MDCAT 2023

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

04:51 PM | 16 Oct, 2023

Plane carrying Sindh governor, others narrowly escaped accident at ...

05:59 PM | 15 Oct, 2023

Indus Shield 2023: Largest air exercise continues in full swing in ...

02:29 PM | 15 Oct, 2023

Honda CG 125 2024 installment plan 2023 with zero markup

11:44 AM | 15 Oct, 2023

Sindh MDCAT 2023 exam re-conduct date revealed

07:50 PM | 14 Oct, 2023

Policewoman from Sindh shares pro-Israel TikTok video

03:27 PM | 12 Oct, 2023

Punjab Medical and Dental Colleges Admissions 2023-24 are open now; ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:44 PM | 16 Oct, 2023

Amsterdam will charge 'Highest tourism tax in Europe' soon: Here's what will change

Horoscope

09:06 AM | 16 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope -16th October 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 16, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 16, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 275.8 278.15
Euro EUR 290 292.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 175.25 177
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.7
Australian Dollar AUD 175.25 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.21 751.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 39.54 39.94
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.72 36.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.4 1.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.29 912.29
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.23 59.83
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.04 168.04
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.95 26.25
Omani Riyal OMR 725.82 733.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.98 77.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201
Swedish Korona SEK 25.8 26.1
Swiss Franc CHF 308.26 310.76
Thai Bhat THB 7.66 7.81

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 15, 2023

Gold prices in Pakistan today

On Monday, October 16, 2023, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs206,900 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs177,390.

Daily Pakistan presents you with accurate and updated gold rates as per the Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.

We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

Today Gold Price was updated on Monday, October 16, 2023. As per the latest rate, single tola Gold Rate in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs206,900.

22 Karat Gold price is Rs189,660, 21 karat rate per tola costs Rs181,040 and 18k gold rate is currently being sold at Rs155,175 for a single tola.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Karachi PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Islamabad PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Peshawar PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Quetta PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Sialkot PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Attock PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Gujranwala PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Jehlum PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Multan PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Bahawalpur PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Gujrat PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Nawabshah PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Chakwal PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Hyderabad PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Nowshehra PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Sargodha PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Faisalabad PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370
Mirpur PKR 206,900 PKR 2,370

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: