Vivo Y17s review: Low price phone with Helio G85, 5,000mAh battery, 50MP dual cameras

Sarfraz Ali
06:53 PM | 16 Oct, 2023
vivo holds a healthy share in the Pakistani mobile phone market, not only because its devices are positioned at some aggressive price bracket but also because these phones have proved their build quality, design, and hardware over time. 

When vivo introduced its Y series, then it was clear that the devices would be impeccable with an arresting design and impressive performance. The Chinese smart brand is back once again, adding a new handset to the Y series. It launched the vivo Y17s in Pakistan a sometime later it was introduced in China and the rest of the world. 

vivo's newest is a mid-ranger offering that features a teardrop notch display on the front and a 50-megapixel dual-camera system on the back. It also features a MediaTek chip and a capacious battery. Here is a look at the specifications, features, and price of the Y17s.

Vivo Y17s specifications and features

The Vivo Y17s comes with a 6.56-inch IPS LCD panel that offers an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels, a 60Hz refresh rate, and an 83 per cent NTSC colour gamut.  Enjoy crystal-clear visibility in shows and streams with 840 nits of brightness, and a 269 ppi pixel density.

Capture your special moments with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter, the device also houses a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera for perfect bokeh.

Experience a smooth interface with Under latest MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, 6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 128 GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. Vivo Y17s comes with a dedicated microSD card slot, and the phone runs on Android 13 with a layer of FunTouch OS 13.

Enjoy continuous scrolling and streaming with the powerful 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W charging. Its battery promises 19.67 hours of YouTube video playback. It also comes with must-have features like Bluetooth 5.0, dual SIM, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, a USB-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an IP54-rated chassis.

Vivo Y17s price

Chinese multinational tech giant introduced Vivo Y17s in Pakistan with a price tag of PKR (44,999). The mid-range device comes in two shades, Glitter Purple and Forest Green. In the coming days, the Y17s are expected to debut in other Asian markets.

Y17s final verdict

For PKR 44,990, vivo Y17s garnered attention among vivo fans, while it also created a buzz in the local market. The phone is loaded with decent features and cameras, and the battery on Y17s is worth appreciating. The phone is an eye candy and people around you will surely stare at it if they cannot be straightforward enough to ask you what phone this is. If these four points sound well to you, and you aren't bothered by the high refresh rate then Y17s is the one for you.

Sarfraz Ali
Sarfraz Ali

The author is working as Editor Digital Media for Daily Pakistan and can be reached @ItsSarfrazAli.

