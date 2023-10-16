Armenia relaxes visa rules for travelers from UAE: Details inside

YEREVAN - Armenia has introduced more accessible visa regulations for travelers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), opening up easier entry to its cultural and natural treasures.

Under the updated visa rules, citizens of the UAE can now explore Armenia without the need for a visa for a period of up to 180 days within a year.

The move is designed to foster cultural ties, promote tourism, and strengthen the bonds between the two countries and enhance people-to-people contact.

Armenia, known for its stunning scenery and profound historical heritage, presents a range of distinctive encounters, including the sought-after Grape Spa, making it a prime choice for adventurous explorers seeking new experiences.

The country is nestled in the South Caucasus region of Eurasia steeped in rich history and breathtaking landscapes. This landlocked nation shares borders with Turkey, Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Iran. With a population of approximately three million people, Armenia boasts a close-knit and diverse community that contributes to its vibrant cultural tapestry.

Annually, Armenia welcomes a growing number of travelers eager to explore its ancient sites, stunning monasteries, and natural wonders. The country's popularity as a travel destination has been steadily increasing, drawing visitors from across the world.

Armenia offers a myriad of captivating destinations. The ancient city of Yerevan, with its pink tufa stone buildings, bustling markets, and vibrant cultural scene, stands as one of the world's oldest continuously inhabited cities.

Moreover, the Tatev Monastery, perched majestically on a cliff, offers visitors not only a glimpse into Armenian religious history but also breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape. Lake Sevan, one of the largest high-altitude freshwater lakes in the world, provides a tranquil retreat for nature enthusiasts.

Beyond these, the Geghard Monastery, the stunning landscapes of Dilijan National Park, and the ancient cave village of Khndzoresk showcase the diversity of experiences awaiting travelers in Armenia. This country's unique blend of history, nature, and culture ensures an unforgettable journey for all who venture here.