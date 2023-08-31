Search

International flyers to save time as Karachi Airport gets bag scanning machine

Web Desk 11:17 PM | 31 Aug, 2023
KARACHI - State-of-the-art hold baggage scanning machine has been installed at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi. 

According to an official press release by the Civil Aviation Authority, UK's High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott inaugurated the scanning machine at the airport and attended a ceremony in this regard. 

The technological intervention is part of a growing cooperation in aviation security between Pakistan and Britain's civil aviation authorities.

In a brief ceremony held at the Jinnah International, Jane Marriott inaugurated and operated the machine, and scanned a passenger's bag.

The installation of the machine is useful for travelers as it would save time. At present, the UK and other Western countries require hold baggage to be scanned a second time after the boarding card is issued but the machine at the Karachi airport would now save the flyers from wasting extra time.

On the occasion, Air Commodore (R) Shahid Qadir, the PCAA Director of Security and Vigilance, highlighted that the 20% extra security procedures previously applied to flights bound for the UK, EU, and other Western countries will no longer be necessary, saving time for everyone involved after the installation of the machine.

Talking to the newsmen, the British High Commissioner (BHC) also expressed optimism about the resumption of direct flights between Pakistan and the UK, stating that technical talks between the civil aviation authorities of both countries have been completed.

Moreover, DGCAA Khaqan Murtaza also hinted at positive outcomes from recently held talks with the European Commission in Brussels, indicating that good news regarding Pakistani airlines' flights to the UK and Europe may be expected soon.

He added that a visit from the EASA team is expected in November this year, with promising results expected. 

DGCAA Khaqan Murtaza, Director Security and Vigilance Shahid Qadir, senior officials of Karachi's JIAP Airport, and ASF officials attended the event and vowed to strengthen the ties between the UK and Pakistan in the aviation sector.

 
 
 
 

