Nine soldiers martyred as suicide bomber targets Pakistan Army convoy in Bannu

At least nine soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred when a motorcycle suicide bomber targeted an army convoy in Jani Khel, Bannu District on Thursday.

Nine soldiers, including Naib Subedar Sanobar Ali, embraced martyrdom in this incident, while five soldiers were injured.

The area has been cordoned off by the security forces and sanitization is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

The recent terror incident was the latest in a series of attacks on security forces as the KP and Balochistan area witnessed serious law and order situations amid a resurgence of TTP and other terror groups.