Travel restrictions on Canadians as Egypt introduces new visa rules

CAIRO - In an unusual development, Canadian passport holders will no longer be able to obtain visas upon arrival in Egypt in the near future.
According to the official Global Affairs Canada's travel page for Egypt, Canadian passport holders will not be able to obtain a visa online before traveling to or upon arrival in Egypt from October 1, 2023.
As per the latest confirmation, Canadians will be required to obtain a visa from an Egyptian embassy or consulate abroad and if one travels to Egypt on an electronic visa on or after October 1, 2023, their visa will be considered void and they will be denied boarding and/or entry into Egypt.
Canadians have been traveling to Egypt hassle-free as they could get their visas upon arrival at the airport in Cairo, or obtain an e-visa before departure using the online portal.
Interestingly, Canadians with proof of Egyptian citizenship will also face the hassle as they would need to apply for visas to enter the country.
Previously, Canadians could enter the country without visas if they had Egyptian passports, national ID cards or birth certificates.
After the latest announcement, an email from the Egyptian embassy in Ottawa revealed the visa application process for Egyptian nationals.
The announcement was sent to Egyptian-Canadians on Monday and it cited the "principle of reciprocity" and claimed the amendment is a response to Canadian measures that deny visas to Egyptian citizens.
The severity of the matter could be gauged from the fact that Canada has advised to 'exercise a high degree of caution in Egypt due to the unpredictable security situation and the threat of terrorism as per the message posted on the government's official website on August 31st
Egypt is frequented by travelers due to its rich history. The country has tried to boost tourism in recent years though it suffered a hit after the violent suppression of anti-government protests in 2011.
The country's tourism minister said in April that Egypt is on track to welcome a record-breaking 15 million tourists this year.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 31, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|320.4
|323.65
|Euro
|EUR
|344
|347
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|403
|408
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|87.5
|88.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|85
|85.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|205
|207
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|807.97
|815.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|233.5
|236
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.75
|42.15
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.22
|44.62
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.72
|39.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.63
|3.74
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.23
|2.31
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|985.36
|994.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.13
|181.13
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|789.03
|797.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.27
|83.97
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|227
|230
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|345.28
|347.78
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.61
|8.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,700 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,790.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Karachi
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Islamabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Peshawar
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Quetta
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Sialkot
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Attock
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Gujranwala
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Jehlum
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Multan
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Gujrat
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Nawabshah
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Chakwal
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Hyderabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Nowshehra
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Sargodha
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Faisalabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Mirpur
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
