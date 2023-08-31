Travel restrictions on Canadians as Egypt introduces new visa rules

CAIRO - In an unusual development, Canadian passport holders will no longer be able to obtain visas upon arrival in Egypt in the near future.

According to the official Global Affairs Canada's travel page for Egypt, Canadian passport holders will not be able to obtain a visa online before traveling to or upon arrival in Egypt from October 1, 2023.

As per the latest confirmation, Canadians will be required to obtain a visa from an Egyptian embassy or consulate abroad and if one travels to Egypt on an electronic visa on or after October 1, 2023, their visa will be considered void and they will be denied boarding and/or entry into Egypt.

Canadians have been traveling to Egypt hassle-free as they could get their visas upon arrival at the airport in Cairo, or obtain an e-visa before departure using the online portal.

Interestingly, Canadians with proof of Egyptian citizenship will also face the hassle as they would need to apply for visas to enter the country.

Previously, Canadians could enter the country without visas if they had Egyptian passports, national ID cards or birth certificates.

After the latest announcement, an email from the Egyptian embassy in Ottawa revealed the visa application process for Egyptian nationals.

The announcement was sent to Egyptian-Canadians on Monday and it cited the "principle of reciprocity" and claimed the amendment is a response to Canadian measures that deny visas to Egyptian citizens.

The severity of the matter could be gauged from the fact that Canada has advised to 'exercise a high degree of caution in Egypt due to the unpredictable security situation and the threat of terrorism as per the message posted on the government's official website on August 31st

Egypt is frequented by travelers due to its rich history. The country has tried to boost tourism in recent years though it suffered a hit after the violent suppression of anti-government protests in 2011.

The country's tourism minister said in April that Egypt is on track to welcome a record-breaking 15 million tourists this year.