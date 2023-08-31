Search

Pakistan hikes petrol, diesel prices again

Fuel prices have now hit triple century in the country

Web Desk 11:59 PM | 31 Aug, 2023
Pakistan hikes petrol, diesel prices again
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's interim government has again jacked up the prices of petroleum products, fueling anger among the public who are already battered by inflated electricity bills and rising prices of basic commodities.

The petrol has been hiked by Rs14.91 per litre and high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs18.44 per litre, the Finance Divison said in a statement late Thursday.

Earlier in the mid-August, Pakistan's interim government jacked up the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs20 per litre.

The petrol was hiked by Rs17.50 per litre while high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs20 per litre.

It comes in another shock for inflation-weary people who are facing the brunt of higher food prices as fuel prices directly impact transport and agriculture sectors, and any spike will further burden masses.

Petrol, diesel prices in Pakistan today

Now, as of September 1, the current rate of petrol stands at Rs305.36 and the high-speed diesel price at Rs311.84 per litre.

Petrol, diesel prices to hit triple century in Pakistan as another hike on cards

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 31, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 31, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 320.4 323.65
Euro EUR 344 347
UK Pound Sterling GBP 403 408
U.A.E Dirham AED 87.5 88.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 85 85.8
Australian Dollar AUD 205 207
Bahrain Dinar BHD 807.97 815.97
Canadian Dollar CAD 233.5 236
China Yuan CNY 41.75 42.15
Danish Krone DKK 44.22 44.62
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.72 39.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.63 3.74
Japanese Yen JPY 2.23 2.31
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 985.36 994.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.83 64.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.13 181.13
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.04 28.34
Omani Riyal OMR 789.03 797.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.27 83.97
Singapore Dollar SGD 227 230
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 345.28 347.78
Thai Bhat THB 8.61 8.76

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – August 31, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,700 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,790.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (31 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Karachi PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Islamabad PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Peshawar PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Quetta PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Sialkot PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Attock PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Gujranwala PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Jehlum PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Multan PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Bahawalpur PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Gujrat PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Nawabshah PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Chakwal PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Hyderabad PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Nowshehra PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Sargodha PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Faisalabad PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820
Mirpur PKR 237,700 PKR 2,820

