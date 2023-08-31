ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's interim government has again jacked up the prices of petroleum products, fueling anger among the public who are already battered by inflated electricity bills and rising prices of basic commodities.

The petrol has been hiked by Rs14.91 per litre and high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs18.44 per litre, the Finance Divison said in a statement late Thursday.

Earlier in the mid-August, Pakistan's interim government jacked up the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs20 per litre.

The petrol was hiked by Rs17.50 per litre while high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs20 per litre.

It comes in another shock for inflation-weary people who are facing the brunt of higher food prices as fuel prices directly impact transport and agriculture sectors, and any spike will further burden masses.

Petrol, diesel prices in Pakistan today

Now, as of September 1, the current rate of petrol stands at Rs305.36 and the high-speed diesel price at Rs311.84 per litre.