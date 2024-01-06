SC approached to initiate contempt proceedings against Senators seeking delay in elections

ISLAMABAD – A petition submitted to the Supreme Court (SC) is urging contempt proceedings against Senators who supported a resolution in the Senate, seeking a postponement of the February 8 elections.
These elections should occur within 90 days of an assembly’s dissolution, but the polls in all five legislative bodies have surpassed their constitutional limit.
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab assemblies, dissolved last January, have remained inactive for nearly a year. Similarly, the national, Balochistan, and Sindh assemblies have also exceeded their mandated timelines.
Previously, there were concerns about delays, leading to a petition that prompted the SC to direct the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and President Arif Alvi to announce a date — February 8. However, despite the court ruling against objections after the announcement of the schedule, the Senate passed a resolution seeking a delay in the elections.
The resolution was moved by Senator Dilawar Khan and approved by 14 senators in a house of 100, sparking criticism from major political parties. In response, Advocate Ishtiaq Ahmed Mirza filed a petition in the SC against Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Senator Dilawar, and other lawmakers, including members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).
Mirza’s plea implores the court to ensure the February 8 elections take place, highlighting the need for time to fulfill legal requirements preceding the elections. Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan has presented a resolution in the Senate, calling for elections to proceed as scheduled, expected to be considered in the next session.
Pakistani currency saw gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Saturday.
On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.7 for buying and 283.45 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 307.5 for buying and 310.5 for selling while British Pound rate moves down to 357 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED slides to 75.65 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.7
|283.45
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|310.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.65
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.7
|75.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.5
|191.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.61
|757.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.54
|39.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.41
|41.81
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.08
|36.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.13
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.49
|925.49
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.84
|61.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.62
|177.62
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.18
|27.48
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.12
|740.12
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.4
|78.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.34
|27.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|331.46
|333.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold prices in Pakistan witness negative trajectory despite surge in the international market.
On Saturday, the per tola price of 24 karat gold hovers at Rs217,000 while price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold dropped to Rs186,430/
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price is Rs201,390, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs192,240 and 18k gold rate stands at Rs164,775.00 for each tola.
Globally, gold prices stand at $20145, moving down by $1.50 over the weekend.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Karachi
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Quetta
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Attock
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Multan
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
