Brazil okays postponement of visa requirements for citizens from these countries

Web Desk
07:33 PM | 6 Jan, 2024
SALVADOR - The government of Brazil has announced that it would continue to waive visa requirements for three countries till April.

The authorities had announced that citizens from the United States, Australia and Canada would need to have visas issued for visiting Brazil from January 10th.

A fresh directive in this regard has pushed the deadline to April, implying that citizens from these countries can still visit Brazil without the need for visas.

Brrzil's decision is rooted in economic interests as the country welcomes tons of tourists for the festivals planned in February.

Moreover, an official statement said the government was still finalizing the new visa system and wanted to avoid implementing it close to the high season i.e. next month.

The history of the visa relaxation offered by Brazil is that former president Jair Bolsonaro scrapped the visa requirements in 2019 to support the tourism industry.

Despite the relaxation, there was no reciprocity offered to the citizens of Brazil who continued to get visas to visit the US, Canada and Australia.

The government finally announced that citizens from three countries would need to get visas to visit Brazil but the decision was initially postponed till January; the fresh directive postponed it further to April 10th this year. 

Brazil, the largest country in South America, captivates visitors with its diverse culture, natural beauty, and vibrant cities. With a population exceeding 210 million people, Brazil boasts a rich tapestry of ethnicities and traditions, blending indigenous, African, European, and Asian influences.

Annually, Brazil attracts millions of tourists drawn to its iconic attractions, welcoming around 6-7 million visitors per year. From the awe-inspiring Amazon Rainforest, the magnificent Iguazu Falls, and the stunning beaches of Rio de Janeiro to the culturally rich city of Salvador, the historic town of Ouro Preto, and the captivating Pantanal wetlands, Brazil offers a plethora of destinations catering to various interests.

The country's bustling urban centers like São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro provide a lively atmosphere with their vibrant nightlife, diverse culinary scene, and architectural marvels like the Christ the Redeemer statue, enticing travelers with an array of experiences.

