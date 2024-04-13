Has UK added Pakistan to list of dangerous nations? This official version addresses controversy

LONDON - The controversy regarding the addition of Pakistan to the list of 'Dangerous Nations' by the authorities in the United Kingdom has been addressed officially.

Soon after media reports were circulated claiming that the UK had added Pakistan to the list, British High Commission officials denied such media reports.

The controversy arose after the Foreign and Common­wea­lth Development Office (FCDO) added eight additional destinations, including Israel and Gaza, to the list of sites deemed ‘too dangerous’ for UK citizens to visit.

The update triggered rumors on some websites claiming that Pakistan was 'off limits' for travel according to a UK government advisory.

In a latest interaction, it has been confirmed that there was no change in Pakistan’s travel advisory status which was last updated on January 24th this year.

The media reports also implied that Pakistan was included in a 'red list'; however, officials have now confirmed that there were no black or red lists and that each country has its own travel advice, Dawn News reported.

The UK’s FCDO issues travel advisories for different countries. In the travel advisory issued in January about Pakistan, the following was stated:

'FCDO advises against all travel to within 10 miles of the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan.'

Similarly, a travel advisory was also issued for India which cautioned against traveling to Manipur and parts of Indian occupied Kashmir.

The advisory for Pakis­tan also warned against tra­v­e­lling to KP and Baloch­istan areas, including Bajaur, Peshawar, Bannu, Buner, D.I. Khan, Khyber, Kohat, Charsadda, Lakki Marwat, Lower Dir, Mohmand, Orakzai, Swat, Tank, Kurram, North Waziristan, South Waziristan and Gwadar.

It is to be clarified that the latest update declared eight countries ‘too dangerous’ to travel for UK citizens. These countries are Ukraine, Iran, Sudan, Leb­a­non, Israel, Belarus, and the Palestinian territories; Afgha­n­is­tan, Syria and Yemen, are already declared as high-risk destinations.

As conflicts and tensions intensify in various regions, the FCDO has advised British nationals to refrain from traveling to these destinations unless necessary, prioritizing their safety and well-being.