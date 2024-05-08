Pakistan okays private airline to launch international flight operations

ISLAMABAD - The government of Pakistan has allowed a private airline to start international operations for the ease and comfort of passengers who have limited options at the moment.

Air Sial has been given the go-ahead by the federal cabinet on Tuesday to launch flights to China, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom and Kuwait.

Chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the cabinet approved new International routes for Air Sial on the recommendations of the Ministry of Aviation under the National Aviation Policy 2023 and Air Services Agreement.

The approval came after the Aviation Division briefed the cabinet members about the efficacy of the decision and how it would be beneficial for the flyers. The detailed schedule of flights would be announced by Air Sial after the completion of formalities.

Regarding the history of the airline, it is worth mentioning that the members of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry conceived the Air Sial project in 2015.

Interestingly, Air Sial was ranked as the second most punctual airline in the country by a report unveiled by the Civil Aviation Authority last year.

While Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) ranked fifth in domestic flights in punctuality, the top 4 slots were taken by the private carriers as their on-time departure and arrival ratio was much better than that of the national flag carrier.

Private carrier Fly Jinnah grabbed the top slot with an 87.93% flight punctuality rate while Air Sial stood second with its flight punctuality rate recorded at 86.89%.