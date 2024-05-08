Sindh government sets fixed price for wheat at Rs. 4000 per maund

In a significant move, the Sindh government has announced the purchase of 900,000 metric tons of wheat. The fixed rate for this purchase has been set at Rs. 4,000 per maund.

The declaration was made during a meeting held for leaders and workers of the Pakistan Peoples Party at Nawab Shah's local hall, where Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah addressed the gathering. Emphasizing the importance of the decision, Shah stressed that it was imperative to address the challenges faced in obtaining wheat, especially in light of past experiences.

Reflecting on previous efforts to obtain wheat, Shah highlighted that the province had acquired over 11 lakh tons out of 14 lakh tons last year, with a substantial portion stored in warehouses. Learning from this, the government has chosen to obtain 9 lakh tons of wheat to meet current requirements. The fixed rate of Rs. 4,000 per maund aims to provide stability and predictability to both farmers and buyers in the wheat market.

Additionally, the approval granted by the Economic Coordination Committee to increase the wheat purchase target for PASSCO to 1.8 million metric tons adds further weight to the government's efforts to address wheat shortages and market fluctuations.

However, Shah also expressed regret over recent mismanagement issues that led to an influx of wheat imports, which could have been avoided. As part of corrective measures, the government has suspended four district food controllers for misconduct, signaling a commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability in wheat procurement processes.