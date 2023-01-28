Ogra reacts to reports of hike in petrol price

KARACHI – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Saturday rubbished rumours about a whooping increase of Rs80 per litre in petrol price.

Ogra Spokesperson Imran Ghazanvi, in a statement, termed the reports about surge in petrol and diesel prices baseless, adding that misleading reports were being spread on social media.

The reaction comes after social media was abuzz with reports that Rs80 per litre in petrol prices and shortage of fuel at filling stations amid government’s efforts to revive loan programme of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).