No change in petrol price in Pakistan 

03:30 PM | 15 Jan, 2023
ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday said that the price of petroleum products would remain unchanged for the next fortnight.

In a video statement, the federal minister said, “We are not changing the prices. The price of petrol will remain at Rs214.80, diesel will remain at Rs227.80, price of kerosene oil to remain at Rs171.83 while light diesel oil will remain at Rs169.” 

Earlier this month, the government announced to maintain the prices of petroleum products at current levels to provide some relief to the masses.

The government last slashed prices of petroleum products by up to Rs10 per litre on December 15.

The price of kerosene oil was slashed by Rs10 on Nov 30 while the price of light diesel oil was reduced by Rs7.5 per litre.

The government had previously kept the prices of all petroleum products unchanged on Oct 15, Oct 30, and Nov 15.

Petroleum prices to remain unchanged in Pakistan for next 15 days

Latest

03:30 PM | 15 Jan, 2023

