No change in petrol price in Pakistan 

ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday said that the price of petroleum products would remain unchanged for the next fortnight.
In a video statement, the federal minister said, “We are not changing the prices. The price of petrol will remain at Rs214.80, diesel will remain at Rs227.80, price of kerosene oil to remain at Rs171.83 while light diesel oil will remain at Rs169.”
Earlier this month, the government announced to maintain the prices of petroleum products at current levels to provide some relief to the masses.
The government last slashed prices of petroleum products by up to Rs10 per litre on December 15.
The price of kerosene oil was slashed by Rs10 on Nov 30 while the price of light diesel oil was reduced by Rs7.5 per litre.
The government had previously kept the prices of all petroleum products unchanged on Oct 15, Oct 30, and Nov 15.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 14, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|236.15
|238.65
|Euro
|EUR
|268.25
|270.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|303
|306
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.5
|69.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.2
|66.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|170.5
|171.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|607.88
|612.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|185
|186.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.75
|33.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.23
|33.61
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.8
|2.90
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.41
|2.46
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|747.98
|752.98
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.98
|147.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|593.68
|598.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|171.42
|172.72
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|246
|247.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.89
|6.99
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,400 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs146,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,410.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Karachi
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Islamabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Peshawar
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Quetta
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Sialkot
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Attock
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Gujranwala
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Jehlum
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Multan
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Gujrat
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Nawabshah
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Chakwal
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Hyderabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Nowshehra
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Sargodha
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Faisalabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
|Mirpur
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,110
