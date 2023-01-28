Pakistan Navy lays keel for first indigenously designed gun boat

KARACHI – The keel laying ceremony of first indigenously designed gun boat for Pakistan Navy was held at Karachi Shipyard on Saturday.
The ceremony was attended by Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami and others officials of the Pakistan Navy.
Speaking on the occasion, the vice admiral termed the construction of the first indigenously designed Gun Boat a matter of pride. He said Pakistan Navy was aware of the evolving Geo-strategic situation in the region and will continue to enhance naval potential to counter any misadventure and nefarious designs.
The indigenously designed gun boat is equipped with state of the art weapons and sensors, state broadcaster reported.
The Commander Pakistan Fleet also appreciated Ministry of Defence Production, Pakistan Navy and Karachi Shipyard for designing the boat and reaffirmed Pakistan Navy's resolve in mastering ship building in the country.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 28, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263.9
|266.15
|Euro
|EUR
|275.75
|278.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69.75
|70.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|67.25
|67.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|644.19
|652.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|187.5
|189.70
|China Yuan
|CNY
|35.71
|36.11
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|35.38
|35.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|30.94
|31.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.97
|3.08
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.50
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|793.10
|802.15
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|57.02
|57.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|156.69
|158.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|24.46
|24.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|629.39
|637.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|66.54
|67.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|184.38
|186.38
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|23.81
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|263.01
|265.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.38
|7.53
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs209,600 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,500.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Karachi
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Islamabad
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Peshawar
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Quetta
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Sialkot
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Attock
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Gujranwala
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Jehlum
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Multan
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Gujrat
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Nawabshah
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Chakwal
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Hyderabad
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Nowshehra
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Sargodha
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Faisalabad
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
|Mirpur
|PKR 209,600
|PKR 2,220
