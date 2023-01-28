Pakistan Navy lays keel for first indigenously designed gun boat

KARACHI – The keel laying ceremony of first indigenously designed gun boat for Pakistan Navy was held at Karachi Shipyard on Saturday.

The ceremony was attended by Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami and others officials of the Pakistan Navy.

Speaking on the occasion, the vice admiral termed the construction of the first indigenously designed Gun Boat a matter of pride. He said Pakistan Navy was aware of the evolving Geo-strategic situation in the region and will continue to enhance naval potential to counter any misadventure and nefarious designs.

The indigenously designed gun boat is equipped with state of the art weapons and sensors, state broadcaster reported.

The Commander Pakistan Fleet also appreciated Ministry of Defence Production, Pakistan Navy and Karachi Shipyard for designing the boat and reaffirmed Pakistan Navy's resolve in mastering ship building in the country.