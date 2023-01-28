Gold price reaches Rs209,000 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The gold prices continued their record-breaking spree on Saturday as one tola price hit a fresh peak of Rs209,000 after witnessing a surge of Rs6,500.

According to All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams settled at Rs179,184 after an increase of Rs5,574.

In International market, the price of yellow metal dropped by $2 dollar to settle at $1936 per ounce.

The jump in gold prices comes as weakening rupee valued pushed investors to the safety of bullion to hedge against deepening economic turmoil in the country.