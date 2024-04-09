PSX crosses 70,000 points milestone in record-setting rally

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continues to set new record amid remarkable rally during the week and it soared to new all-time highs and surpassed the 70,000-point mark.

The second session of the week saw massive buying amid positive sentiment in money market. The flagship KSE100 Index saw witnessed over 600 points 0.80pc to 70,316 in early trading.

Experts link PSX rally with International Monetary Fund (IMF) support, anticipated policy rate cuts, alongside PIA restructuring efforts.

On Monday, Stock Exchange soared to new record high as it crossed the 69,000 barrier with a surge of more than 500 points. Cement, pharmaceutical, and steel sectors led the rally at the PSX.