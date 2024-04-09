Army Chief's pardon let 20 May 9 convicts release before Eid

RAWALPINDI – At least 20 convicts of May 9 attacks have been released ahead of Eid, after a special pardon by Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir.

May 9 was one of darkest days in country's history when fierce protests erupted across Pakistan, some of which gripped armed forces property and installations.

The charged protesters stormed the residence of corps commander and laid siege to a gate of the GHQ in garrison city of Rawalpindi.

COAS Asim Munir however granted special pardon to 20 convicts involved in the May 9 riots, leading to their release, Attorney General Usman Awan said in his report to Supreme Court regarding the release of these individuals, who were sentenced to one year of imprisonment by military courts.

AGP also mentioned that the army holds custody of over 100 accused, an increase from the previous count, and the court requested a comprehensive list of all accused.

Last year, a bench of Supreme Court led by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan allowed military courts to resume trials, resulting in sentences for lesser punishments.



