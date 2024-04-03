Search

Business

Bulls dominate trade floor as PSX reaches all-time high

03:26 PM | 3 Apr, 2024
Bulls dominate trade floor as PSX reaches all-time high
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday surged to record high after shares gained over 800 points amid anticipated cut in interest rate.

The KSE-100 index gained 869.77 points, or 1.3 percent, to close at Rs67,756.03. During intra-day trading, it witnessed highest level of 67,873.21 points.

On March 28, the KSE-100 hit a record high 67,142.12 points. Today, bullish trend helped the PSX to cross the previous record.

Major gains were witnessed in sectors such as cement, transport, technology and communication and commercial banking.

An expert told media that decreasing inflation rate hinting towards economic resilience. He added that the situation has led investors to anticipate cut in interest rate in next review by the State Bank of Pakistan.

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 3 April 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against US dollar in the open market on April 3, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.1 for buying and 281.25 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.45 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 76.2.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 3 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.1 281.25
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.4 748.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.5 38.9
Danish Krone DKK 40.06 40.46
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.55 913.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.02 169.02
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.17 731.17
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.48 77.18
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 308.43 310.93
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

