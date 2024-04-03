Latest update on Honda CD 70 price, installment plan April 2024

LAHORE – Honda CD 70 is top selling two-wheeler in Pakistan owing its fuel-efficiency and classic looks.
The Japanese bike manufacturer made some changes to the Honda CD 70 when it unveiled the 2024 model of the motorcycle.
The 70cc motorcycle is distinguished by its impressive mileage performance as it covers 55-60 kilometres per litre.
It is equipped with 4-speed transmission, 4-stroke single-cylinder air-cooled engine and multiple clutch plate.
It is available in three colours – Red, Black and Blue – in Pakistan.
As of April 2024, the price of the Honda CD 70 stands unchanged at Rs157,900 in Pakistan.
Bank Alfalah offers zero percent markup on installment plan of up to six months. But it receives processing fee from the customers as per the schedule of charges on installment plans of more than six months.
Under three-month plan, the customers pays an installment of Rs52,633 per month for three months and there is no mark up on it.
Under 6 months plan, the bank receives Rs26,317 (0% markup) per month for six months from the buyer.
Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against US dollar in the open market on April 3, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.1 for buying and 281.25 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.45 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 76.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.1
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.4
|748.4
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.06
|40.46
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.55
|913.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.17
|731.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.43
|310.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
