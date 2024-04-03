President Zardari commends Pakistan Army’s role in national sovereignty

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday commended the Pakistan Army’s role in safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state.

He expressed the remarks during a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, who called on him at the Presidency.

Army chief felicitated him on assuming charges president of Pakistan and Commander in Chief of Armed Forces.

COAS briefed the president about ongoing operations of the army against terrorism and highlighted the operational preparedness against conventional threats.

He also informed the president abbout military’s role in development initiatives, particularly in the Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

President Zardari commended the army's efforts towards social uplift of the affected areas, underscoring the unwavering commitment of the Pakistan Army to national progress.

He emphasised Pakistan's steadfast commitment against terrorism and reaffirmed the resolve to respond to terrorism with full might.

The president expressed concern over the baseless allegations levelled by a specific political party against the institution. He resolved to deal with such disruptive elements with iron hand.

He paid homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation. He reiterated the nation's unwavering commitment to honouring the sacrifices of the martyrs and their families.