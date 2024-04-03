President Zardari commends Pakistan Army’s role in national sovereignty

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday commended the Pakistan Army’s role in safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state.
He expressed the remarks during a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, who called on him at the Presidency.
Army chief felicitated him on assuming charges president of Pakistan and Commander in Chief of Armed Forces.
COAS briefed the president about ongoing operations of the army against terrorism and highlighted the operational preparedness against conventional threats.
He also informed the president abbout military’s role in development initiatives, particularly in the Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
President Zardari commended the army's efforts towards social uplift of the affected areas, underscoring the unwavering commitment of the Pakistan Army to national progress.
He emphasised Pakistan's steadfast commitment against terrorism and reaffirmed the resolve to respond to terrorism with full might.
The president expressed concern over the baseless allegations levelled by a specific political party against the institution. He resolved to deal with such disruptive elements with iron hand.
He paid homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation. He reiterated the nation's unwavering commitment to honouring the sacrifices of the martyrs and their families.
Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against US dollar in the open market on April 3, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.1 for buying and 281.25 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.45 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 76.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.1
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.4
|748.4
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.06
|40.46
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.55
|913.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.17
|731.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.43
|310.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
