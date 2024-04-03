Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan

President Zardari commends Pakistan Army’s role in national sovereignty

05:01 PM | 3 Apr, 2024
President Zardari commends Pakistan Army’s role in national sovereignty

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday commended the Pakistan Army’s role in safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state. 

He expressed the remarks during a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, who called on him at the Presidency. 

Army chief felicitated him on assuming charges president of Pakistan and Commander in Chief of Armed Forces. 

COAS briefed the president about ongoing operations of the army against terrorism and highlighted the operational preparedness against conventional threats. 

He also informed the president abbout military’s role in development initiatives, particularly in the Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

President Zardari commended the army's efforts towards social uplift of the affected areas, underscoring the unwavering commitment of the Pakistan Army to national progress. 

He emphasised Pakistan's steadfast commitment against terrorism and reaffirmed the resolve to respond to terrorism with full might.

The president expressed concern over the baseless allegations levelled by a specific political party against the institution. He resolved to deal with such disruptive elements with iron hand.

He paid homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation. He reiterated the nation's unwavering commitment to honouring the sacrifices of the martyrs and their families.

PM Shehbaz, COAS Asim Munir discuss national security, foreign ties

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

05:23 PM | 3 Apr, 2024

Sindh government jobs 2024; check latest announcement

05:01 PM | 3 Apr, 2024

President Zardari commends Pakistan Army’s role in national ...

04:15 PM | 3 Apr, 2024

Latest update on Honda CD 70 price, installment plan April 2024

03:08 PM | 3 Apr, 2024

Sindh Governor calls for arresting Muslims consuming alcohol

01:44 PM | 3 Apr, 2024

Pakistan Army Chief invites cricket team players to Iftar dinner

01:14 PM | 3 Apr, 2024

Supreme Court, LHC judges also receive 'threatening letters'

Pakistan

11:38 AM | 2 Apr, 2024

Sindh Police Assistant Sub Inspector ASI Jobs 2024

07:42 PM | 2 Apr, 2024

First solar eclipse of 2024 on 8 April: Will it be visible in ...

09:42 AM | 2 Apr, 2024

How many holidays will Pakistanis get on Eidul Fitr 2024?

09:37 PM | 31 Mar, 2024

Punjab Police Constable Final Merit List 2024 Khanewal

11:16 AM | 2 Apr, 2024

PIA air hostess Hina Sani arrested again in Canada after drug ...

11:18 PM | 31 Mar, 2024

Petrol price in Pakistan increased again

Advertisement

Latest

05:23 PM | 3 Apr, 2024

Sindh government jobs 2024; check latest announcement

Gold & Silver

02:46 PM | 3 Apr, 2024

Gold prices up by Rs1,800 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 3 April 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against US dollar in the open market on April 3, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.1 for buying and 281.25 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.45 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 76.2.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 3 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.1 281.25
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.4 748.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.5 38.9
Danish Krone DKK 40.06 40.46
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.55 913.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.02 169.02
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.17 731.17
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.48 77.18
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 308.43 310.93
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: