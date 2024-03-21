PM Shehbaz, COAS Asim Munir discuss national security, foreign ties

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir on Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss matters related to national security, military operations, and foreign relations.

During the meeting, COAS briefed the premier our various matters, including his recent visit to Saudi Arabia where he had held a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

Reports said the prime minister expressed his satisfaction on the state of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi relations.

The civil and military leadership also discussed ongoing intelligence-based operations against terrorists in the country.

The meeting between the army chief and prime minister took place before the start of the Apex Committee’s meeting of the Special Investment Facilitation Council.

A day earlier, ISPR said Gen Asim Munir called on Saudi Arabia’s crown prince and reviewed bilateral cooperation between the two Islamic nations.

It added that both sides also discussed regional peace and security, bilateral defence and security cooperation.