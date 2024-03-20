Pakistan Army Chief discusses defence ties, bilateral cooperation with Saudi Crown Prince

RIYADH – Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir called on Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and reviewed bilateral cooperation between the two Islamic nations, the military's media wing said Wednesday.

Pakistan's top general is holding key meetings during his official visit to Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, ISPR said COAS Asim Munir and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed regional peace and security, bilateral defence and security cooperation.

Gen Asim called on Defence Minister of KSA HRH Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, His Excellency General Fayyadh Bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, Chief of General Staff (CGS) Saudi Armed Forces and Engineer Talal Abdullah Al Otaibi, Assistant Minister of Defence of KSA and other senior military leadership.

During the high-level meeting, Saudi Prince highlighted that Riyadh and Islamabad have historic brotherly and strong relations, and both countries have always stood up for each other.

Saudi leader also expressed desire to further strengthen the bilateral ties and that Kingdom will always standby with Pakistan in future as well, ISPR said.

Pakistan Army Chief thanked the Saudi leadership for the warm sentiments and support for Pakistan.