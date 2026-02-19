Karachi Gas Cylinder Blast kills over a dozen in Soldier Bazaar

KARACHI – A deadly gas cylinder explosion rocked residential building in Soldier Bazaar No 3, killing over a dozen people including women and children and injuring several others after part of the structure collapsed.

The devastating gas cylinder explosion turned quiet night into horror in country’s largest city where 13 people died while almost similar suffered injuries after 3-storey residential building partially collapsed.

The powerful blast erupted on the first floor of the building, ripping through structure and trapping residents under tons of rubble. Panicked screams filled the narrow streets as rescue teams rushed to the scene and launched an intense overnight search operation, deploying all available resources.

Initial probe reveals explosion was caused by a gas leak, possibly originating from a cylinder or a gas suction machine inside the building. Rescuers pulled several survivors from the debris, but the operation also uncovered heartbreaking losses. Among dead were a 10-year-old girl, Nazia, and a 60-year-old man, Mohammad Riaz. The bodies of a 17-year-old girl and a woman were later recovered, while the identity of another victim was still being confirmed.

اپڈیٹ

کراچی ، سولجر بازار گل رانا کالونی آغا خان اسکول گلی نمبر 05 گھر میں سلینڈر دھماکہ سے چھت گر گئی

ہلاکتوں کی تعداد 06 ہوگئی

ریسکیو اپریشن جاری https://t.co/5P5xxIMAI6 pic.twitter.com/aR1dH1tan7 — Shahid Hussain (@ShahidHussainJM) February 19, 2026

A 14-year-old girl was rescued alive but critically injured. Several children were among the wounded and were rushed to hospitals for emergency treatment as doctors fought to save lives.

Despite hours of effort, officials said at least two people are still believed to be trapped beneath the collapsed structure. Rescue operations have been severely hampered by congested and narrow streets surrounding the building, slowing the movement of heavy machinery.

Police cordoned off the area and tightened security as desperate search efforts continued, with families anxiously waiting for news of their loved ones amid the wreckage.