Gas Cylinder Blast kills 2, injures five in Lahore’s Harbanspura

LAHORE – A tragic gas cylinder explosion in Harbanspura, Lahore, resulted in deaths of two people, including a woman, and left five others injured.

Rescue teams and police rushed to the site to provide immediate assistance and transport the injured to nearby hospitals. The blast also caused partial collapse of one portion of the house, adding to the damage.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion, while neighbors and locals expressed shock over the incident.

More updates to follow…