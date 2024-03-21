LAHORE – Honda CD70 Dream has managed to secure a place in motorcycle market of Pakistan owing its sporty looks, eye-catching design, unrivalled fuel efficiency, and outstanding comfort.
It is featured with slender bodywork, razor-sharp headlight, and eye-catching taillight. Additionally, a range of colours are offered for the bike, allowing riders to select the favourit colour.
The Honda CD 70 Dream is distinguished by its outstanding fuel efficiency, as it covers an astounding distance of 55 kilometers per litre.
A 4-speed transmission is mated to a 4-stroke single-cylinder air-cooled engine under the hood of the Honda CD 70 Dream.
The Honda CD 70 Dream is available in three colours, Red, Black, and silver.
Features
|Engine
|72cc, 4-Stroke OHC Air-Cooled
|Bore & Stroke
|47.0 x 41.4 mm
|Compression Ratio
|9.3:1
|Transmission
|4 Speed Constant Mesh
|Petrol Capacity
|8.6 Liters (Reserve: 1.0 Liter)
|Dry Weight
|82 kg
|Colors
|Red, Black, and silver
|Frame
|Backbone Type
Honda CD 70 Dream price in Pakistan is Rs168,900, As of March 2024.
The Meezan Bank offers Riba-free financing of motorbikes. Here are three different installment plans for the Honda CD 70 Dream offered by the bank:
1 US Dollar to Pakistani rupee stands at 278.6, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 352.9, 1 SAR to PKR 73.85, and 1 AED to PKR 75.6.
USD to PKR
Pakistani currency PKR remains largely same as US dollar in the open market on March 21, 2024, Thursday.
Euro remains unchanged at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 352.9 for buying, and 356.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.60 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.6
|281.6
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.9
|356.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.6
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.19
|749.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.58
|40.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.