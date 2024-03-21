LAHORE – Honda CD70 Dream has managed to secure a place in motorcycle market of Pakistan owing its sporty looks, eye-catching design, unrivalled fuel efficiency, and outstanding comfort.

It is featured with slender bodywork, razor-sharp headlight, and eye-catching taillight. Additionally, a range of colours are offered for the bike, allowing riders to select the favourit colour.

The Honda CD 70 Dream is distinguished by its outstanding fuel efficiency, as it covers an astounding distance of 55 kilometers per litre.

A 4-speed transmission is mated to a 4-stroke single-cylinder air-cooled engine under the hood of the Honda CD 70 Dream.

Colours

The Honda CD 70 Dream is available in three colours, Red, Black, and silver.

Features

Engine 72cc, 4-Stroke OHC Air-Cooled Bore & Stroke 47.0 x 41.4 mm Compression Ratio 9.3:1 Transmission 4 Speed Constant Mesh Petrol Capacity 8.6 Liters (Reserve: 1.0 Liter) Dry Weight 82 kg Colors Red, Black, and silver Frame Backbone Type

Honda CD 70 Dream Price in Pakistan March 2024

Honda CD 70 Dream price in Pakistan is Rs168,900, As of March 2024.

Honda CD 70 Dream Installment Plans with Meezan Bank

The Meezan Bank offers Riba-free financing of motorbikes. Here are three different installment plans for the Honda CD 70 Dream offered by the bank: