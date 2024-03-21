Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Bikes

Honda CD 70 Dream latest price and installment plans March 2024

Web Desk
05:48 PM | 21 Mar, 2024
Honda CD 70 Dream
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Honda CD70 Dream has managed to secure a place in motorcycle market of Pakistan owing its sporty looks, eye-catching design, unrivalled fuel efficiency, and outstanding comfort.

It is featured with slender bodywork, razor-sharp headlight, and eye-catching taillight. Additionally, a range of colours are offered for the bike, allowing riders to select the favourit colour.

The Honda CD 70 Dream is distinguished by its outstanding fuel efficiency, as it covers an astounding distance of 55 kilometers per litre. 

A 4-speed transmission is mated to a 4-stroke single-cylinder air-cooled engine under the hood of the Honda CD 70 Dream.

Colours

The Honda CD 70 Dream is available in three colours, Red, Black, and silver.

Features

Engine 72cc, 4-Stroke OHC Air-Cooled
Bore & Stroke 47.0 x 41.4 mm
Compression Ratio 9.3:1
Transmission 4 Speed Constant Mesh
Petrol Capacity 8.6 Liters (Reserve: 1.0 Liter)
Dry Weight 82 kg
Colors Red, Black, and silver
Frame Backbone Type

Honda CD 70 Dream Price in Pakistan March 2024

Honda CD 70 Dream price in Pakistan is Rs168,900, As of March 2024.

Honda CD 70 Dream Installment Plans with Meezan Bank 

The Meezan Bank offers Riba-free financing of motorbikes. Here are three different installment plans for the Honda CD 70 Dream offered by the bank:

Honda CG 125 2024 model latest price in Pakistan February 2024

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Bikes

05:48 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

Honda CD 70 Dream latest price and installment plans March 2024

Advertisement

Latest

05:56 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

Two held for filming Faisalabad university’s students in hostel's bathroom 

Gold & Silver

02:43 PM | 21 Mar, 2024

Gold prices in Pakistan see whooping hike; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 21 March 2024

1 US Dollar to Pakistani rupee stands at 278.6, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 352.9, 1 SAR to PKR 73.85, and 1 AED to PKR 75.6.

USD to PKR
 Pakistani currency PKR remains largely same as US dollar in the open market on March 21, 2024, Thursday.

Euro remains unchanged at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 352.9 for buying, and 356.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.60 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.85.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 21 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.6 281.6
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.9 356.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.6 76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.19 749.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.58 40.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.92 915.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.56 170.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 724.36 732.36
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: