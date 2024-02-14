Honda CG 125 2024 model latest price in Pakistan February 2024

The Honda CG 125 is one of the most selling motorcycles produced by Atlas Honda in Pakistan.

First launched in the year of 1992 in Pakistan to compete, the four stroke two-wheeler has undergone several facelifts however, despite its price soaring up several times, and still there is no major update in features or iconic frame.

The CG 125 dominated the market with strong resale value in Pakistan.

Honda CG 125 Specifications

It has a four-speed Constant Mesh transmission and comes with Multiple Wet Clutch Plates that enhance its performance and durability.

With 9.2 litres petrol capacity, it has impressive mileage while it has dry weight of 100kg.

Honda CG 125 Price in Pakistan

The company increased the motorbike prices for several times due to shortage of parts after the government imposed restrictions on import.

Pakistan's largest bike manufacturer Atlas Honda also shared a new list of prices for the Honda CD70, and other models. As per the latest list, the Honda CG 125 is available at a price of Rs234,900 while the Gold/Self-start edition costs 292,900.