Good News for Pakistanis as Petrol price set to drop in January 2025

ISLAMABAD – A sigh of relief for inflation-hit Pakistanis as the federal government is set to announce changes in fuel prices from December 31, 2024, ahead of the new year.

Sources familiar with development claimed that petrol price will be slashed by Rs2 per litre however diesel price will see slight surge for next fortnight.

In December 2024, the price of petrol hovered at Rs252.10 per litre, and high-speed diesel was priced at Rs255.38 per litre. Light-speed diesel is being sold for Rs148.95 per litre, while kerosene oil costs Rs161.46 per litre.

Expected Petrol Price in Pakistan

In the upcoming fortnight revision, the federal government is likely to cut down price of petrol by up to Rs2 per litre, to Rs250.20. However, diesel prices are anticipated to rise by Rs3.50-4 per litre, with the new price reaching Rs259-260.

Light-speed diesel is also expected to see an increase of Rs3.03, bringing its cost to Rs151.97 per litre.

These revised prices, which will be announced on December 31, 2024, will take effect from January 1, 2025, and remain in place until January 15, 2025.