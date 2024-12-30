Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Good News for Pakistanis as Petrol price set to drop in January 2025

ISLAMABAD – A sigh of relief for inflation-hit Pakistanis as the federal government is set to announce changes in fuel prices from December 31, 2024, ahead of the new year.

Sources familiar with development claimed that petrol price will be slashed by Rs2 per litre however diesel price will see slight surge for next fortnight.

In December 2024, the price of petrol hovered at Rs252.10 per litre, and high-speed diesel was priced at Rs255.38 per litre. Light-speed diesel is being sold for Rs148.95 per litre, while kerosene oil costs Rs161.46 per litre.

Expected Petrol Price in Pakistan

In the upcoming fortnight revision, the federal government is likely to cut down price of petrol by up to Rs2 per litre, to Rs250.20. However, diesel prices are anticipated to rise by Rs3.50-4 per litre, with the new price reaching Rs259-260.

Light-speed diesel is also expected to see an increase of Rs3.03, bringing its cost to Rs151.97 per litre.

These revised prices, which will be announced on December 31, 2024, will take effect from January 1, 2025, and remain in place until January 15, 2025.

What will be new Petrol, Diesel prices in Pakistan from Jan 1, 2025?

News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 30 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.9 279.6
Euro EUR 287.4 290.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.05
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.35
Australian Dollar AUD 172.75 175
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.65 743.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 193.72 196.12
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.56 906.06
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.59 62.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.37 157.37
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.41 24.71
Omani Riyal OMR 720 728.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 24.92 25.22
Swiss Franc CHF 308.96 311.76
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
 

