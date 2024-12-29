What will be new Petrol, Diesel prices in Pakistan from Jan 1, 2025?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis are likely to get one last ‘shock’ before entering in year 2025 as prices of petroleum products are likely to go up from January 1, 2025.

Sources familiar with development confirmed that petroleum will see changes for the next two weeks. Petrol prices are expected to remain unchanged next fortnight, but diesel prices are projected to increase by over Rs4 per litre.

Officials will make final decision on price adjustments after consultations, with Prime Minister at New Year’s Eve.

Expected Fuel Prices for January 2025

Petrol: Rs 252.10 (No Change)

High-Speed Diesel: Rs 259.38 (Increase of Rs 4+)

Kerosene Oil: Rs 162.66 (Increase of Rs 1+)

Light Diesel Oil: Rs 148.95 (No Change)

In December 2024, petrol priced at Rs 252.10 per litre; the price of high-speed diesel was recently reduced by Rs3.05, bringing it to Rs255.38 per litre. Kerosene oil is now priced at Rs161.66 per litre, while light diesel oil saw a decrease of Rs2.78, now priced at Rs148.95 per litre.

The expected price increases are likely to add pressure on consumers who are already grappling with inflation and ongoing economic challenges in the country