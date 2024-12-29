Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

What will be new Petrol, Diesel prices in Pakistan from Jan 1, 2025?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis are likely to get one last ‘shock’ before entering in year 2025 as prices of petroleum products are likely to go up from January 1, 2025.

Sources familiar with development confirmed that petroleum will see changes for the next two weeks. Petrol prices are expected to remain unchanged next fortnight, but diesel prices are projected to increase by over Rs4 per litre.

Officials will make final decision on price adjustments after consultations, with Prime Minister at New Year’s Eve.

Expected Fuel Prices for January 2025

  • Petrol: Rs 252.10 (No Change)
  • High-Speed Diesel: Rs 259.38 (Increase of Rs 4+)
  • Kerosene Oil: Rs 162.66 (Increase of Rs 1+)
  • Light Diesel Oil: Rs 148.95 (No Change)

In December 2024, petrol priced at Rs 252.10 per litre; the price of high-speed diesel was recently reduced by Rs3.05, bringing it to Rs255.38 per litre. Kerosene oil is now priced at Rs161.66 per litre, while light diesel oil saw a decrease of Rs2.78, now priced at Rs148.95 per litre.

The expected price increases are likely to add pressure on consumers who are already grappling with inflation and ongoing economic challenges in the country

Pakistan keeps petrol price unchanged, slashes diesel by Rs3.05 per litre

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 29 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.9 279.6
Euro EUR 287.4 290.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.05
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.35
Australian Dollar AUD 172.75 175
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.65 743.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 193.72 196.12
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.56 906.06
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.59 62.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.37 157.37
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.41 24.71
Omani Riyal OMR 720 728.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 24.92 25.22
Swiss Franc CHF 308.96 311.76
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search