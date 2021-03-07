Pakistan loses Davis Cup World Group tie to Japan
Share
ISLAMABAD – Japan beat Pakistan in Davis Cup World Group I tie by scoring 4 – 0. The match was played at the Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts.
Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan, played against the Japanese pair of Shintaro Mochizuki and Sho Shimabukuro, scoring 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the doubles. Japan took an unassailable 3-0 lead.
The match lasted for one hour and forty-seven minutes.
In the reverse singles, Japan’s Yuta Shimizu played against Pakistan’s Muzammil Murtaza 6-1 6-1 to hand his side a decisive 4-0 victory in the tie.
Reflecting on the loss, Aisam, who does not feature in the singles in international events, said: “I think I was not in the best shape for the doubles. After Friday’s singles, I was very much exhausted.”
“I was unable to deliver the way I wanted to. My partner displayed good tennis, but I couldn’t help him in the best possible way”, he added.
Pakistan’s next Davis Cup campaign will be in the World Group I play-offs in February 2022.
Sania Mirza shares the name of Tennis star she ... 04:25 PM | 26 Nov, 2020
Sania Mirza is the epitome of women empowerment as she juggles her professional and personal life with grace. The ...
- Shahid Afridi confirms Shaheen's family asked for daughter's hand in ...05:46 PM | 7 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan loses Davis Cup World Group tie to Japan05:30 PM | 7 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan to observe Shab-e-Mairaj on Thursday night05:00 PM | 7 Mar, 2021
- PCB names fact-finding panel for PSL6 bio-secure protocols review04:34 PM | 7 Mar, 2021
- Banter between robber and shopkeeper goes viral (VIDEO)04:10 PM | 7 Mar, 2021
- Bigg Boss 14 fame Arshi Khan all set for debut in Bollywood01:10 PM | 7 Mar, 2021
- Canadian biker girl Rosie Gabrielle ties the knot with Pakistani ...10:16 AM | 7 Mar, 2021
- Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge - Two more goof-ups from the timeless ...08:00 PM | 6 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021