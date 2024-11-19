Paramilitary troops likely to be deployed in Islamabad ahead of PTI’s Nov protest

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Paramilitary Troops Likely To Be Deployed In Islamabad Ahead Of Ptis Nov Protest

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government is likely to deploy paramilitary forces in the country’s federal capital Islamabad ahead of November 24 protest call by Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf.

To deal with the PTI agitators, the federal government is taking extensive security precautions, including the deployment of thousands of paramilitary personnel in the city.

In light of security measures, the federal government is likely to get assistance from Rangers and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel to maintain law and order during demonstrations.

Islamabad Police formally requested assistance of these forces starting November 22 to ensure a smooth response to any security challenges posed by the upcoming protests.

This move comes amid growing concerns over potential for clashes between protesters and security forces, as Khan’s party members threatened incumbent authorities. The deployment of paramilitary troops is seen as a crucial step in preparing for any eventuality, with the government determined to prevent any escalation of violence during the planned protests.

PTI Islamabad Protest

Section 144 has been imposed in Metroplis for two months, ahead of PTI’s planned protest which prohibits gatherings of five or more people to prevent potential unrest.

Imran Khan gave a call for nationwide protests, lamenting Sharif-led government for what he calls a “stolen mandate” and the passage of the 26th constitutional amendment, which he claims strengthens a “dictatorial regime.”

PTI leaders condemned the move, calling it “illegal” and aimed at stifling peaceful protests. Party leaders also criticized government’s undermining of judicial independence through the 26th Amendment. The government’s decision to impose Section 144 is seen as a measure to control protests and maintain order ahead of the planned protests.

