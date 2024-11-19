Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt’s heartwarming back-stage interaction wins hearts

DUBAI – Pakistani music meastro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Bollywood legend Sanjay Dutt’s backstage union steals the spotlight, with fans showing love for artists from rival nations.

Rahat recently delighted fans with heartwarming moment with Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt. The clip shows Rahat and Sanjay engaging in a friendly conversation, and the moment was no less than a delight for fans.

As the video continues doing rounds online, social median users are excited to see more collaborations and interactions between these two iconic figures from the world of music and cinema.

Rahat’s influence extends far beyond Pakistan, with a massive following of 8.2 million on Facebook and admiration from Bollywood celebrities alike.