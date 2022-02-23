Lahore police book ‘Bhola Record’ in another 'rape' case
LAHORE –The Ghalib Market police have lodged a case against social media sensation Nabeel Akram aka Bhola Record under section 376 on the complaint of a victim.
Reports in local media quoting the victim, a resident of Lahore, said that Nabil called her to a private hotel and sexually assaulted her. Cops said further investigations are underway in light of the victim’s statements.
On the other hand, the social media star, who is known as Bhola Record denied all allegations in a video clip in which he can be seen talking to another person about the incident.
Akram, who achieved fame through indecent videos with girls in a foreign country, said the whole matter is a failed attempt to defame him.
Sharing his side of the story, Nabeel said the complainant earlier hurled such allegations about Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid and controversial personality Mufti Qavi.
He added that he never forced or blackmailed the woman to meet him, she wanted to marry me, he said. ‘Bhola Record’ mentioned that he filmed some videos with her during the stay at the private accommodation facility.
'Bhola Record' vows contesting 2018 General ... 01:54 PM | 7 Nov, 2017
GUJRAT - Bhola Record, the Gujrat based businessman who shot to fame with one of his videos showing him having carnal ...
The case is the second in a row as earlier ‘Bhola Record’ was apprehended by police for raping another girl back in 2018. The complainant, who was a resident of Wazirabad, said Nabeel lured him for a job and sexually assaulted her at his residence.
