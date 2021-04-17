Hira and Mani celebrate 13th wedding anniversary

Celebrity couple Hira and Mani celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary recently. Being the most adorable couple in the industry, the duo is always making headlines as they give major couple goals.

Every now and then the couple drops glimpses of their private life, leaving their fan base gushing.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the DoBol star shared a loved-up photo of her husband and penned down a lovable note.

"Her story kay 2 rukh houtay hain ... or mera dusra rukh bhe tum he hou !!! Shadi mubarak .//// happy wedding anniversary 13 saal her saal pehley se ziada irritating hahahah"

Fellow co-stars and fans also wished the couple and showered them with love and well wishes.

The lovebirds got married in 2008 at the age of 19. They are together with each other for the last thirteen years. The couple is blessed with two sons Muzamil and Ibrahim.