Zoheb Hassan served contempt notice for Facebook post against late Nazia Hassan’s husband
Share
KARACHI – The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday served contempt of court notice to singer Zoheb Hassan on violation of its interim order passed in September last year.
The notice read: “Despite interim order that no defamatory and scandalous allegations be made by the defendant upon the plaintiff, such material has been posted on Facebook of the defendant who has four hundred thousand followers”.
Zoheb, who is the brother of Nazia Hassan, had levelled allegations against Ishtiaq Baig, a business tycoon and alleged widower of the deceased singer.
During an interview recorded on a private television (TV) channel in August last year, Nazia’s brother had accused Baig of poisoning his sister, who passed away on August 13, 2000, after battling cancer.
Following this interview, Baig had approached the SHC against Zoheb and filed a defamation lawsuit worth Rs1 billion.
On September 15, 2021, SHC Judge Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi had issued a notice to Zoheb Hassan, barring him from making any defamatory and scandalous allegations against his ex-brother-in-law on any media platform without concrete evidence.
Nazia Hassan's husband serves Rs1B defamation ... 06:52 PM | 14 Aug, 2021
Pakistan’s iconic pop princess Nazia Hassan left the world 21 years ago after losing the battle against lung ...
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Subsidised wheat herbicide chemical & Product list11:20 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- The Agricultural Emergency Program Subsidy on Wheat Herbicides10:16 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Young prisoner in Karachi Central Jail wins Rs1 million scholarship10:52 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Zoheb Hassan served contempt notice for Facebook post against late ...10:30 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
- US diplomat calls on Pakistan Army chief to discuss Afghan situation10:05 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Atif Aslam, Aima Baig pair up for PSL 2022 anthem09:37 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Two Indian soldiers killed ‘mysterious firing’ in occupied Kashmir09:20 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Kubra Khan spotted having fun while playing a game06:45 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Ayeza Khan and Imran Ashraf to share screen together in upcoming drama05:15 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's killer dance moves break the internet04:50 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021