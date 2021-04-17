Pakistan’s Gwadar Port Authority likely to ink MoU with Egypt' Suez Canal Authority

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi and Egypt's Ambassador to Pakistan Tarek Dahrough held discussion about signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Gwadar Port Authority and Suez Canal Authority.

The discussion was held when Tarek Dahrough called on the Ali Haider Zaidi in Islamabad on Friday. Chairman Gwadar Port Authority Naseer Kashani was also present.

Both officials also discussed a joint working mechanism to boost the maritime ties.

Ambassador showed keen interest in the Pakistan Maritime sector. Minister Zaidi also shared his vision for Gwadar Port and how Pakistan can learn from Egypt's experience as Suez Canal is one of the biggest transhipment port of the world.

He also invited the Ambassador for a visit to Gwadar Port soon.

Ambassador accepted the invite and thanked the minister for receiving him. Both agreed on keeping close contact in future.